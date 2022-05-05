McDavid named DeKalb school board president for 2022-2023

DeKALB – DeKalb school board member Samantha McDavid was elected Tuesday to her second term as District 428 Board of Education president during the annual officer’s elections.

McDavid first served as school board president after winning election to the seat in April 2019. Board members Sarah Moses succeeded McDavid for two one-year terms beginning in 2020. New officers elected Tuesday will serve through 2023.

Moses did not attend Tuesday’s meeting. She said Wednesday she remains on the board but couldn’t attend the meeting because her flight was delayed from travel.

“I also have new work commitments that will not allow me the time required to be an effective board president so I did not seek nomination again,” Moses said.

During the officer nominations and election votes for president, vice president and secretary, board members Jeromy Olson and Amanda Harness abstained from voting.

Board member Deyci Ramirez was re-elected as the board’s vice president, and Ariel Owens was voted in as the board’s secretary, a position previously held by McDavid.

The board also unanimously voted to retain Jackie Pringle as board clerk and Cynthia Carpenter as board treasurer.