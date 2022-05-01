Early morning shooting at AMC movie theater in DeKalb

DeKALB - DeKalb police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the AMC Market Square 10 movie theater in DeKalb reported shortly before 4 a.m., according to a citywide alert.

The alert, sent around 3:49 a.m. Sunday, says that police are investigating a shooting at the movie theater on Sycamore Road, which would have been closed at the time the alerts were sent out, and to avoid the area until further notice.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the movie theater, said police Deputy Police Chief Jason Leverton.

A second citywide emergency alert sent around 8:30 a.m. reported that the road reopened.

Calls to the movie theater were not immediately returned. Sunday showtimes are still listed as available, with the earliest showtime advertised to begin at noon, according to AMC’s website. The theater’s doors were closed and parking lot empty around 10 a.m. Sunday.

This story was updated at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022 with a photo of the AMC Market Square 10 building and more details on the incident. Additional updates could occur.