Rockford man arrested in connection to February armed robbery at Sycamore Walgreens

SYCAMORE - A Rockford man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a February armed robbery at a Sycamore Walgreens.
He’s accused of driving a stolen car to the pharmacy where three others brandished guns and attempted to steal prescription drugs and money. Police believe the man was the fourth and final person wanted in the incident, said Sycamore Police Chief Jim Winters.
Brandon D. Cochran-Box, 19, of the 200 block of Glendale Avenue in Rockford, was arrested by Rockford and Sycamore police and authorities from the parole division of the Illinois Department of Corrections Wednesday. The 19-year-old was arrested without incident, according to a news release from the Sycamore Police Department, and taken to the DeKalb County Jail in Sycamore.
Cochran-Box is charged with armed robbery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated fleeing to elude a police officer. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant with a bond set at $600,000. He would need to post $60,000 to be released from jail.
Police allege Cochran-Box drove a 2020 black Acura RDX with the group in tow, and then waited in the vehicle while the others committed the armed robbery. He’s accused of fleeing from the scene.
“We are unaware of any other suspects,” Winters said Wednesday. “From our investigation, it showed that he remained in the car. We have not yet confirmed whether he was armed at the time.”
Winters said the Acura RDX was reported stolen out of Iowa and has since been returned to its owners.
“The car was recovered a couple days after the armed robbery within a couple blocks of the same location we arrested the suspect today,” Winters said.
Police allege Cochran-Box drove to the 24-hour Walgreens at 1340 DeKalb Ave. in Sycamore on Feb. 11 with a 16-year-old boy from Rockford, a 15-year-old boy from Beloit, Wisconsin and Mikevion C. Ingram, 18, of Rockford. The teenage boys and Ingram were arrested when police responding to the 911 call interrupted the robbery in progress. Up until Wednesday, Cochran-Box had evaded police capture.
The teenagers, who are being tried as juveniles, are charged with armed robbery and weapons offenses, Winters said. Ingram, of the 100 block of Flintride Drive in Rockford, is charged with armed robbery, a Class X felony, and attempted armed robbery. Ingram also remains held at the DeKalb County Jail on a $600,000 bond, Winters said.
Ingram is scheduled to appear for a status hearing in front of a DeKalb County Judge at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
If convicted of armed robbery, both adults face 30 years in prison.
Police responded to a call about an armed robbery in progress at 6:30 a.m. Feb. 11, Winters said.
The group of teenagers – including Ingram and the teenagers – are accused of pointing firearms at employees at Walgreens and a nearby hotel. Police said the group demanded drugs and money before attempting to flee from officers who responded to the scene.
Two people were caught by police in parking lots near Walgreens and the third was arrested after he entered the nearby Country Inn and Suites hotel, police said. The Sycamore Walgreens is located near the Blain’s Farm and Fleet parking lot.
Police recovered three handguns at the scene.