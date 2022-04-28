5 things to do in DeKalb County: Plant sales, job fair, Walk a Mile

1. Purchase plants for spring at a local plant sale – Sycamore High School, DeKalb High School and Kishwaukee College will host plant sales

Sycamore High School’s plant sale will span two weeks. It started Wednesday and will run through May 8. It runs from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It’s open from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through May 6, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7 and May 8. The sale will be held at the south side of the high school building, near the bus barn. Plants available to buy include annuals, geraniums, herbs, vegetables and perennials.

DeKalb High School’s plant sale will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. May 6 and from 9 a.m. to noon May 7 at the DHS Greenhouse. Vegetables, herbs, annuals, hanging baskets and planters will be available to buy. All products are grown and created by students, with all proceeds benefitting the DHS Agriculture Department.

Kishwaukee College’s Horticulture Program’s annual plant sale will be held online and in person. Online shopping ends Thursday. In-person pickup and shopping will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 5 and May 6. Available items include annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs, hanging baskets, bags of potting soil and more. All plants are grown by students and faculty in the horticulture program on the Kish College campus.





2. “Let It Go” by attending Children’s Community Theatre’s performance of Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” – 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St. in DeKalb

Depending on proximity to the stage, tickets cost $15 or $20 for adults and $15 or $10 for children ages 4 to 12. Children 3 and younger get in free. Tickets can be bought at egyptiantheatre.org.





3. Walk A Mile to raise awareness of sexual assault – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at NIU’s East Lagoon in DeKalb

Walk around NIU’s campus to raise awareness of sexual assault and remind our community that there is never an excuse for sexual violence. The walk is held annually by Safe Passage and NIU’s Office of Academic Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Registration in advance is $25 per person or $20 per team member. Registration is $30 per person the day of the event.

For information, visit safepassagedv.org/walk-a-mile.





4. View art by DeKalb School District 428 students at the district’s art show – 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through May 5 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St.

Art by students in kindergarten through 12th grade will be on display.

The event is free and open to the public.





5. Find a new job at a job fair hosted by local politicians Demmer and Keicher – 9 a.m. to noon May 4 at the Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 W. Bethany Road in Sycamore

More than 40 area employers looking to hire for open positions available now will be on hand to accept resumes, answer questions and discuss career opportunities.

Career professionals from Kishwaukee College will offer a workshop at 10 a.m. on job searching and tips for success. WorkNet Batavia will offer a workshop at 11 a.m., “Making a Great Impression: Resume and Interviewing Tips.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes.

The job fair is hosted by Deputy House Minority Leader Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, and State Representative Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore.





Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.



