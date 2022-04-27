Crossing guard rate increases under consideration for DeKalb schools

DeKALB - DeKalb’s Aurora-based school crossing guard provider is seeking an updated contract with the district for the upcoming school year.

At its most recent Board of Education meeting, DeKalb District 428 school board members discussed the district’s crossing guard contract, and whether to increase its rates to be more consistent with Illinois’ changing minimum wage.

In the past, the city of DeKalb provided crossing guard services to the school district, but decided to contract out the service starting with the 2017-2018 school year, records show. That contract was awarded to Aurora-based Andy Frain Services, Inc. on July 17, 2018.

According to district documents, the current cost for the 2021-2022 school year is based on a billing rate of $18.98 per hour. The proposed new cost for a 2022-2023 contract would increase by 3.95%, to $19.73.

Crossing guards are located at 17 intersections throughout the city of DeKalb. The annual estimated cost based on 174 student attendance days is $142,279. That includes one day of two-hour training for each crossing guard and a daily supervisor. Changing Illinois minimum wage requirements were also factored into the cost increase proposal, documents state.

The school board is expected to vote on the matter May 3.