4-year-old DeKalb girl struck by car Saturday: police chief

DeKALB - A 4-year-old child from DeKalb was struck by a car Saturday night in what DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd said Sunday appears to be an accidental incident.

The girl was treated by DeKalb paramedics after the incident in the 800 block of North Annie Glidden Road around 8 p.m. Saturday, and then taken by ambulance to Loyola Medicine Children’s Hospital in Maywood, Byrd said.

“She had some very serious head injuries,” Byrd said. He said the last update he received reported her condition was improving, though it’s unclear what her condition was going in to the hospital.

DeKalb police continue to investigate the crash. No arrests or citations have been made, Byrd said.

“We’re still trying to figure everything out, but it appears that a young child child darted into traffic and was struck by a passing motorist,” Byrd said. “The motorist stopped. The young child was being supervised by a teenager. It appears they were trying to cross [the street], but the car had the right away at the time.”

Byrd said DeKalb police closed a portion of North Annie Glidden Road briefly Saturday night while paramedics treated the child after the crash.

According to a citywide emergency alert sent around 9 p.m. Saturday, North Annie Glidden Road was closed from Varsity Boulevard to West Hillcrest Drive until about 9:30 p.m.

“Hopefully the young girl has a complete recovery,” Byrd said. “I’ll be praying for her, and everybody just pray for her, that hopefully the fact that she’s improving continues.”

This is a developing story which could be updated as more information becomes available.















