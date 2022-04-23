DeKalb man charged in Oct. 2021 shooting death pleads not guilty to new 2022 charges

Deanphony Broadnax Merchant, 22, formerly of Carpentersville who court officials said now lives in DeKalb, is charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 3 shooting death of Caeleb Dunlap-Milam. The 21-year-old DeKalb resident died from a gunshot wound to the head days after the shooting on Oct. 6. Prosecutors said they believe Merchant pulled the trigger. (Mugshot from DeKalb County Jail) (Mark Black for Shaw Local)