5 things to do in DeKalb County: Huskie Spring Showcase, egg hunt and more

1. Huskie Football Spring Showcase Saturday, April 16 at Huskie Stadium, 1425 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb

Huskie fans are welcomed back to Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium this holiday weekend to celebrated the spring showcase, followed by the Victor E. Huskie Egg Hunt and autographs.

The events and parking are free and open to all.

The football team returns to the field for their final spring season practice of 2022 at 10 a.m., with nearly half of the practice in 11-on-11 situational and scrimmage periods, prefaced by warmups and drills.

Fans age 13 and younger will get a chance to hunt for eggs with the Huskies on the field. Hunters will participate with different age groups and afterward get a chance to have the 2022 NIU football schedule poster signed by their favorite players. Other activities include a coloring station, NIU inflatables and games.

For more information, visit www.niuhuskies.com/news.

2. Check out a documentary about monarch butterflies at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St. in downtown DeKalb

The Egyptian will host Screening of the Movie documentary “Plants, Pollinators & Prayers” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, showcasing a local look at the decline of monarch butterflies in the Midwestern prairie.

The documentary was shot entirely in Sycamore by Northern Illinois University professor and filmmaker Randy Caspersen with the help of NIU graduate students. It follows a gardener, educator and paster as they transform a rural church’s backyard into a sanctuary for pollinating animals, an educational garden for the community and a sacred space for spiritual contemplation.

3. Join a local bike ride and trek trails across DeKalb with Outdoor Adventures from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 19.

Join this Northern Illinois University group for a chance to bike around the DeKalb area and get to know local bike trails.

The trek will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Ralph McKinzie Field on Stadium Drive in DeKalb.

Don’t have a bike but would like join? Email the group at outdooradventure@niu.edu to reserve a bike as quantities are limited. All ages are welcome, although the group doesn’t have children’s bikes to rent.

Registration is $5 per NIU student, $7 per nonstudent. Registration must be completed by noon Tuesday.

Register in advance at myrec.niu.edu.

4. Hunt for eggs in the (rescheduled) Teen Glow-in-the-Dark Egg Hunt at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road in DeKalb

This event was rescheduled from April 13 because of severe weather. Those ages 11 through 17 are invited to grab their friends and spend the evening in the park hunting for hundreds of glow-in-the-dark eggs filled with candy and prizes.

Participants should gather at Hopkins Park by 8 p.m.

Advance registration is required. Rates for a team of four include $18 for residents, $23 for nonresidents. Individual rates are $5 for residents, $6 for nonresidents.

For information and to register, go to www.dekalbparkdistrict.com/calendar.

5. Share your story at Poetry Open Mic: “Let Your Voice be Heard” event from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 at NIU’s Center for Latino Center, 515 Garden Road in DeKalb.

The Center for Latino and Latin American Studies presents Poetry Open Mic: “Let Your Voice Be Heard.”

Sponsored by the Latino Resource Center.

Performance coaching and hosting by Four Poets, One Mic.

