Three DeKalb businesses cited for selling tobacco to a minor

DeKALB – Three DeKalb businesses were recently cited for selling tobacco to a minor, DeKalb police said.

The DeKalb Police Department announced Wednesday it’s findings following a recent tobacco compliance check held throughout the city to gauge the prevalence of unlawful tobacco sales in the area. Illinois law prohibits the sale of tobacco to anyone younger than 21.

Tobacco retailers were inspected during the third round of three planned checks throughout DeKalb, which included 34 businesses.

Casey’s at 1001 N. Annie Glidden Road, GoLo Gas Station at 705 E. Lincoln Highway and Twin Tavern Discount Liquor at 1016 S. Fourth St. in DeKalb were issued ordinance violations for the sale of tobacco to a minor, according to the release.

The compliance checks were made possible through a grant awarded to the DeKalb Police Department by the Illinois Liquor Commission’s tobacco enforcement program “Kids Can’t Buy Em Here.” The city of DeKalb also educated tobacco retailers on minimum-age laws by giving the businesses information kits and a chance to speak with a police department employee.