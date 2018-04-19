Former D-428 superintendent in court on ‘revenge porn’ charge

SYCAMORE – Former DeKalb School District 428 Superintendent Doug Moeller approached Judge Phil Montgomery during a status hearing on his charges of violating the state’s “revenge porn” statute.

With Judge Robbin Stuckert presiding over the Michael G. Kulpin trial, some hearings she was schedule to conduct at 1:30 p.m., including Moeller’s, were sent before Montgomery. State’s Attorney Rick Amato represented the prosecution during Moeller’s hearing.

Gary Johnson, Moeller's attorney, told Montgomery that he anticipates a grand jury indictment on the case. Montgomery then set 9 a.m. June 15 as Moeller's next court date.

After the hearing, Johnson filed a speedy trial demand, which entitles Moeller to a trial within four months unless he agrees to continuances.

Prosecutors said Moeller paid a former student to buy a cellphone, which Moeller used to anonymously send three compromising photos of a former district employee to two District 428 board members in February 2017. Moeller sent the photos to the board members without the victim’s permission, prosecutors said.

The images were sent a day after the district board approved a separation agreement with Moeller, according to court records.

Moeller was arrested by DeKalb police Friday for nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison. He posted $1,000 bail to be released later that morning.

Moeller was put on paid leave in September 2016 after an emergency order of protection was filed against him.

By the time of his official resignation April 30, the district had paid him more than $100,000.