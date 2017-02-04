DeKalb District 428, Superintendent Moeller reach tenative separation deal

DeKALB – On Tuesday, DeKalb School District 428 board members will consider a separation agreement with Superintendent Doug Moeller that would continue to pay him his $199,600 salary through April 30.

In return, Moeller will walk away from the two years remaining on his five-year contract and both sides will agree not to speak ill of one another.

“The two parties agree not to … make any oral or written statement to any third party that defames the superintendent, board or school district,” the agreement reads.

Moeller has been on paid leave from the district since Sept. 21, during which time he has been paid about $73,000 in salary. If the board approves the separation agreement, Moeller will be paid about $57,500 more, including 12 weeks’ pay and 15 days of unused vacation time.

Moeller also will continue to receive health insurance through the district until his retirement under the agreement.

The board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the District 428 Education Center, 901 S. 4th St., DeKalb.

The nine-page separation agreement, which Moeller already has signed, makes no mention of the sexual harassment and stalking allegations by DeKalb High School Principal Michele Albano that led to his removal.

In the agreement, Moeller and the board agree not to sue each other; and Moeller, who is in his late 50s, agrees not to make an age discrimination claim.

If asked about Moeller’s employment, District 428 will provide a form letter saying simply that Moeller was superintendent of the district from May 1, 2014, until he retired April 30. Moeller began with the district as DeKalb High School principal in 2009.

In the agreement, both sides deny any wrongdoing in the “disputes” that have arisen regarding Moeller’s employment.

Those disputes began just weeks into this school year, when Albano sought and received an emergency protective order from a Kane County judge that required Moeller to stay at least 100 feet from her at all times.

In court records seeking the order, Albano said Moeller had become upset with her after she declined to go out with him Sept. 11. She alleged that Moeller had threatened to ruin her career and intimidated her with a gun, and that he had been driving past her Elgin home, sometimes mentioning to her the vehicles that he saw there.

In a grievance filed with District 428 on Sept. 16, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, Albano said that Moeller had sought her out in April to take over as principal at DeKalb High School. Albano said that the two had developed “a personal interest” in each other over that summer, but Albano said she put the brakes on because Moeller was married and about to become her boss. After that, Moeller grew jealous, she wrote.

“Any situation that he witnessed my getting close, either physically or in a personal/professional relationship, with another male, he would find a way to strike out at me,” Albano wrote at the time.

Albano went on to detail what she called “stalking and harassing actions” by Moeller, including repeated calls, threats and other erratic behavior.

The restraining order against Moeller was lifted in October when Albano did not appear in court.

Bradley Hawk has been the interim superintendent at District 428 since Oct. 4, when he was hired to work two to three days a week, up to 100 days as superintendent. He had been paid more than $27,000 for his services through Jan. 10 of this year, in addition to the payments to Moeller.

In April 2014, Moeller signed a five-year employment contract to serve as District 428 superintendent through the 2018-19 school year.