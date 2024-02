Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for October. The sixth-grade students are Rebecca Allen, Lincoln Cooley, Tia Durst and Brady Hollendoner. The seventh-grade students are Natalie Heth, Zack Patton, Grace Beetz and Cooper Matthews. The eighth-grade students are Christian Lanan, Tyler Ekstrom, Angela Covarrubias Garcia and Nolan Benson. (Photo provided)