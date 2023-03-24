Daily Chronicle Thank You, Teachers Contest 2023

On May 4, 2023, Shaw Local News Network will publish “Thank You, Teachers” across many of our publications. We will be dedicating the May 4th editions of our newspapers to teachers as a “Thank You” for their selfless service and dedication to our children.The Thank You, Teachers Contest asks current and former students of all ages for nominations of outstanding teachers in their local area. Nominations end on April 16th. One lucky participant will be selected at random to receive a $100 Visa gift card.

We all have a close friend or teacher in our family. They are the ones you just knew from a young age would go into the field. They wanted to share their love for knowledge, reading, history, math or other subject close to their heart. They had an affinity for helping others, or maybe those who needed special attention or care. Today, we thank those teachers for the work they do to prepare the next generation for life. We thank them for their long hours of work after the school day ends, or for sometimes dipping into their own pocketbook to make sure a student has lunch money or a jacket on a cold day. Thank You, Teachers is our way of recognizing the value of these educators in our lives.

