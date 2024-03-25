Daily Chronicle 2024 Girls Wrestling All-Area Team

Kaneland's Angelina Gochis (right) wrestles and defeats DeKalb's Alex Gregorio-Perez to take first place during girls wrestling sectionals in February at Geneseo High School. (Kyle Russell)

Wrestler of the Year

Angelina Gochis, fr., 105, Kaneland

Ella Irwin of Putnam County High School wrestles Aariana Bloyd of Dekalb High School during the IHSA girls wrestling sectionals in February. (Kyle Russell)

All-Area First Team

Alex Gregorio-Perez, so., 105, DeKalb

Gregorio-Perez finished the year 33-9 and took second at both the regional and sectional for the Barbs. She ended up sixth at state after qualifying for the second straight year. She also won the Pontiac tournament.

Reese Zimmer, jr., 115, DeKalb

Zimmer actually improved between the regional and sectional, taking fourth in the postseason opener before taking third at the sectional. She ended up sixth at the state tournament in her second trip and won her weight class in the Pontiac tournament. She finished the year 35-13.

Dyani Torres, jr., 120, Kaneland

Torres lost in the blood round of the sectional tournament this year after qualifying last year. She finished up 39-10.

Brooklyn Sheaffer, jr., 125, Kaneland

Sheaffer went 16-5 on the year and earned a spot in the state tournament.

Lana Zimmerman, jr., 130, DeKalb

Zimmerman went 18-13 on the year and took second at her regional. She fell short of a state berth.

Chloe Cervantes, so., 140, Kaneland

Cervantes went 21-12 on the year and qualified for the sectional round.

Ema Durst, fr., 155, Sycamore

Durst was 12-17 on the year and reached the sectional round of the state series.

Molly Kraft, jr., 190, DeKalb

Kraft ended up reaching the sectional round and finished 21-12 on the year.

Sadie Kinsella, fr., 190, Kaneland

Another sectional qualifier for the Knights, she made a run along the consolation bracket but fell short of earning a trip to state. She went 16-13 on the year.

Aariana Bloyd, so., 235, DeKalb

Bloyd finished up the year 24-15 and qualified for the state tournament. She ended up fourth at the sectional.

Carly Duffing, jr., 235, Kaneland

Duffing went 17-10 on the year and reached the sectional round of the postseason.

Jasmine Enriquez, fr., 235, Sycamore

Enriquez finished the year 6-5 and was a win away from reaching state. She lost 6-3 in the consolation semifinals of the sectional.