Daily Chronicle 2024 Girls Wrestling All-Area Team

Wrestler of the Year
Angelina Gochis, fr., 105, Kaneland
All-Area First Team
Alex Gregorio-Perez, so., 105, DeKalb
Gregorio-Perez finished the year 33-9 and took second at both the regional and sectional for the Barbs. She ended up sixth at state after qualifying for the second straight year. She also won the Pontiac tournament.
Reese Zimmer, jr., 115, DeKalb
Zimmer actually improved between the regional and sectional, taking fourth in the postseason opener before taking third at the sectional. She ended up sixth at the state tournament in her second trip and won her weight class in the Pontiac tournament. She finished the year 35-13.
Dyani Torres, jr., 120, Kaneland
Torres lost in the blood round of the sectional tournament this year after qualifying last year. She finished up 39-10.
Brooklyn Sheaffer, jr., 125, Kaneland
Sheaffer went 16-5 on the year and earned a spot in the state tournament.
Lana Zimmerman, jr., 130, DeKalb
Zimmerman went 18-13 on the year and took second at her regional. She fell short of a state berth.
Chloe Cervantes, so., 140, Kaneland
Cervantes went 21-12 on the year and qualified for the sectional round.
Ema Durst, fr., 155, Sycamore
Durst was 12-17 on the year and reached the sectional round of the state series.
Molly Kraft, jr., 190, DeKalb
Kraft ended up reaching the sectional round and finished 21-12 on the year.
Sadie Kinsella, fr., 190, Kaneland
Another sectional qualifier for the Knights, she made a run along the consolation bracket but fell short of earning a trip to state. She went 16-13 on the year.
Aariana Bloyd, so., 235, DeKalb
Bloyd finished up the year 24-15 and qualified for the state tournament. She ended up fourth at the sectional.
Carly Duffing, jr., 235, Kaneland
Duffing went 17-10 on the year and reached the sectional round of the postseason.
Jasmine Enriquez, fr., 235, Sycamore
Enriquez finished the year 6-5 and was a win away from reaching state. She lost 6-3 in the consolation semifinals of the sectional.