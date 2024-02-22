IHSA Girls Wrestling State Tournament: Daily Chronicle team-by-team previews

With the third IHSA Girls Wrestling State Tournament set to begin Friday, we take a look at the area wrestlers who look to come back with a medal.
DeKalb has never had a medalist at the event, while Brooklyn Sheaffer took sixth last year to become Kaneland’s first medalist. Sheaffer is the first two-time qualifier from the area and is looking to earn her second straight medal.
DeKalb Barbs
Returning qualifiers: Alex Gregorio Perez, soph., 105, DNP; Reese Zimmer, jr., 115, DNP
First-time qualifiers: Aariana Bloyd, soph., 235
First-round matchups: Gregorio-Perez (30-6) vs. Averi Colella, jr., Lockport (39-11); Zimmer (32-10) vs. Sophia Figueroa, jr., Andrew (26-2); Bloyd (24-13) vs. Sarah Epshtein, sr., Oak Park-River Forest (24-3).
Kaneland Knights
Returning qualifiers: Brooklyn Sheaffer, jr, 125, sixth
First-time qualifiers: Angelina Gochis, fresh, 105
First-round matchups: Gochis (43-5) vs. Veronica Cosio, sr., Addison Trail (23-6); Sheaffer (14-3) vs. Abigail Ji, jr., Hoffman Estates (33-2)