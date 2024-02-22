IHSA Girls Wrestling State Tournament: Daily Chronicle team-by-team previews

Angelina Gochis of Kaneland wrestles and defeats Alex Gregorio-Perez of Dekalb High School to take first place during girls wrestling sectionals at Geneseo High School on February 10, 2024. (Kyle Russell)

With the third IHSA Girls Wrestling State Tournament set to begin Friday, we take a look at the area wrestlers who look to come back with a medal.

DeKalb has never had a medalist at the event, while Brooklyn Sheaffer took sixth last year to become Kaneland’s first medalist. Sheaffer is the first two-time qualifier from the area and is looking to earn her second straight medal.

Ella Irwin of Putnam County High School wrestles Aariana Bloyd of Dekalb High School during the IHSA girls wrestling sectionals at Geneseo High School on February 10, 2024. (Kyle Russell)

DeKalb Barbs

Returning qualifiers: Alex Gregorio Perez, soph., 105, DNP; Reese Zimmer, jr., 115, DNP

First-time qualifiers: Aariana Bloyd, soph., 235

First-round matchups: Gregorio-Perez (30-6) vs. Averi Colella, jr., Lockport (39-11); Zimmer (32-10) vs. Sophia Figueroa, jr., Andrew (26-2); Bloyd (24-13) vs. Sarah Epshtein, sr., Oak Park-River Forest (24-3).

Kaneland Knights

Returning qualifiers: Brooklyn Sheaffer, jr, 125, sixth

First-time qualifiers: Angelina Gochis, fresh, 105

First-round matchups: Gochis (43-5) vs. Veronica Cosio, sr., Addison Trail (23-6); Sheaffer (14-3) vs. Abigail Ji, jr., Hoffman Estates (33-2)