Daily Chronicle 2023 Girls Golf Preview: Team-by-Team Capsules

Sycamore-DeKalb
Head coach: Christian Thurwanger (Second season)
Last season: 9-1 (5-1 Interstate Eight Conference)
Top returners: Brianna Chamoun, sr.; Simone Bertrand, soph.
Top newcomers: Kloe Grainger, fresh.
Worth noting: The Sycamore-DeKalb Co-op got stronger over the summer, with senior Brianna Chamoun leading the way. Coach Christian Thurwanger is challenging his team to keep developing good habits this season. If they can continue building on their past successes, they will be contenders for the Interstate Eight Conference championship this season.
Kaneland
Coach: Joe Hughes (Fourth season)
Last year’s record: First place in Interstate Eight Conference
Top returners: Braelyn Davoust, sr.; Livi Wegner, sr.; Kailey Kunstman, soph.; Addison Runestad, soph.
Top newcomers: Brighton Davoust, soph.; Addie Braverman, soph.; Marissa Sorrentino, sr.
Worth noting: Coach Joe Hughes wants the Kaneland girls golf team to build on last season’s conference title by hitting the ball smarter, not farther. The fourth year coach is looking for continuous improvement in the short game and on the greens that result in lower scores and higher confidence on the course.
“If my team can continue to work hard and stay focused, they can improve tremendously from now to the end of the season,” Hughes said. “The Varsity experience for this group is light, but they are a hard working group who are doing everything they can to get better. They practice with the intent to make improvements, and their focus is always on getting better. Braelyn Davoust has been working hard all summer with Range time and tournaments.”
Genoa-Kingston
Head coach: Mike Lauer (13th season, First as girls head coach)
Last season’s record: 4-6 Big Northern Conference
Top returner: Aleia Lauer, sr.
Top newcomer: Ava Smith, soph.
Worth noting: Girls head coach Mike Lauer and boys head coach Kyle Carbone have worked closely with one another coaching golf at Genoa-Kingston for the past decade. With this being Lauer’s last year both teaching and coaching, Lauer and Carbone switched positions so that Lauer could coach his daughter, Aleia, in her senior season.
“Coaching my daughter in her senior year is right up there with winning championships,” Lauer said. “It is the highlight of my career.”
The Cogs have good depth, but need to improve from 100-yards and in according to Lauer. Expect them to be competitive in the Big Northern Conference this year.
Hinckley-Big Rock
Head coach: Greg Jourdan (13th season)
Last season: 13-2
Top returners: Lilliana Martinez, sr.; Evelyn Lauer, sr.
Top newcomers: Lily Day, sr.; McKenna Bark, jr.; Elizabeth Snelling, jr.; Addison Marquardt, soph.
Worth noting: Since coach Greg Jourdan took over the program in 2010, the team is 138-60 in match play. The Royals are returning a pair of seniors in Lilliana Martinez and Evelyn Lauer, who were both honorable mentions for the 2022 Daily Chronicle All-Area Team. However, the Lady Royals graduated four out of their six-golfer rotation from last season. Jourdan expects the newcomers to provide a jolt behind the veteran leadership of Martinez and Lauer.
“Day has varsity experience, but this is her first year as a full time varsity player,” Jourdan said. “Bark and Snelling have waited patiently for their time to play at the varsity level.”