Daily Chronicle 2023 Girls Golf Preview: 5 to Watch

Brianna Chamoun, sr., Sycamore-DeKalb
Chamoun is coming off of a monster 2022 season where she finished in the top 50 in the state and took fifth in her sectional. Her average round was 39 last season and she has the skills to put up rounds below par, especially at her home course, Sycamore Golf Club, which rewards players who can keep the ball on the fairway.
Braeyln Davoust, jr., Kaneland
Davoust took a big leap last season for the Interstate Eight Conference champion Knights, averaging a 45 per round. This year, the Knights could use another step forward from Davoust to fill the spot of departed senior and 2022 Daily Chronicle Girls Golfer of the Year Kathrine Marshall.
Lilliana Martinez, sr., Hinckley-Big Rock
Martinez was an honorable mention for the 2022 Daily Chronicle All-Area team as a junior last season. Coach Greg Jourdan is expecting big things from Martinez, especially when it comes to being a leader both during meets and on the range. The Royals have been one of the most consistent girls golf programs in the Little 10 Conference in recent years, so look for Martinez to guide the ship toward the top of the Little 10 Conference.
Simone Bertrand, soph., Sycamore-DeKalb
Bertrand played on the varsity team as a freshman last season for the Sycamore-DeKalb Co-op. Bertrand taking a step forward in her development would mean a lot for a team that struggles with depth and numbers. Look for continued growth this season from Bertrand.
Aleia Lauer, sr., Genoa-Kingston
Lauer was honorable mention last season on the Daily Chronicle All-Area team. Now under the tutelage of her father Mike Lauer, she is a prime candidate to break out this year and lead the Cogs to a regional title.