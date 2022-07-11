Girls basketball: Hinckley-Big Rock getting younger, taller as summer wraps up

HINCKLEY — Perhaps nothing better symbolizes the shift the Hinckley-Big Rock girls basketball team will be undergoing than the team’s former power forward taking over at point guard.

Guard-based and quick the past few seasons under head coach Doug Brewington, the Royals are younger and taller this year. With all the height, 5-foot, 9-inch senior Alyssa Swanson will move out to point guard, taking over for graduated 5-2 senior Morgan King.

“It’s a completely different look this year,” Brewington said. “We’re going to be very tall. We’re going to be slow but we’re going to be skilled. It’s kind of changing gears, a completely different look as far as the team. But everybody is stepping in. We’re a little deeper this year.”

Also back for the Royals is 6-1 senior Devin Werner, who despite her height can also play out on the perimeter. Brewington said that gives the team a lot of flexibility in trying to create mismatches.

“She’s kind of a hybrid,” Brewington said. “She’s skilled like a guard but kind of tall and strong in the post. She splits time out and in trying to create mismatches for her depending on if she’s got a big, tall, slow post we’ll put her in the perimeter and if she’s got somebody quicker on her then we drop her in the post.”

Hinckley-Big Rock's Sami Carlino goes to the basket during a drill Monday, June 27, 2022, in girls basketball practice at the school. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

Also in the mix is 5-10 sophomore Sami Carlino, who saw limited action last year.

As the team shifts in size, it’ll need to replace the production of Ashleigh Wackerlin, who averaged 21.7 points per game for the Royals last year. It also means the Royals will slow things down a little bit on offense.

“It’s more difficult for me than it is for the kids,” Brewington said. “I like to get rebounds, get out, let’s go. They get a rebound‚ let’s pressure, then full-court. With this team it is more methodical. It’s tested my patience but the kids are looking strong in it. It’s definitely our strong suit, what we’re looking to do.”

In addition to Wacklerin and King, guard Sydney-Razo Ewan also graduated. The trio were a big part of the Royals’ success last year as the team went 23-11.

“Last year we had three really strong seniors,” Werner said. “But we’ve got some strong freshmen coming in this year so they’ll be a big presence for us. I’m excited to see how it goes.”

Brewington said Werner is learning how to step into that lead role.

“This summer she’s learning how to be our go-to kid,” Brewington said. “Last year all the focus was on Ashleigh and she would pick up the scraps, take advantage of teams that weren’t focusing on her. This year is teaching her ‘Hey, you’re going to get the other teams’ best and you’re going to get the other teams’ focus. You’ve got to learn how to counter those other team’s differences.’”

Swanson said she’s had an adjustment period to learning how to run the point.

“I like being able to run everything out there,” Swanson said. “It’s fun. I definitely have to understand I’m the one that’s in control. Being our most experienced guard - we have a bunch of freshmen and sophomore that are my other guards, just realizing that I have to dribble into the paint and not be scared of that.”