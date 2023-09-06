Daily Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Genoa-Kingston’s Jay Wolcott

It’s hard to top a hat trick on Monday.
Unless you score five goals the next day then add three more on Wednesday.
Needless to say, Genoa-Kingston soccer player Jay Wolcott had a prolific week and was named the Daily Chronicle Athlete of the Week. In an online poll he beat DeKalb cross country runner Kormia Gonzalez, Kaneland soccer player Sam Keen and Sycamore soccer Player Tyler Lojko.
Each week, the Daily Chronicle asks our Athlete of the Week the same five questions, plus is giving them the chance to ask a question for next week’s winner.
Here’s what Wolcott had to say.
What is your pregame music?
Wolcott: My pregame music is hip hop.
What was the last TV show or movie you watched?
Wolcott: The last movie I watched was Blue Beetle. I thought it was really good. I liked the theme of overcoming challenges and accepting change.
Other than your home field where is your favorite place to play?
Wolcott: Olympic Park in Schaumburg
For you, what does a perfect game look like?
Wolcott: A perfect game for me is where my team and I come up with a strategy for beating a team we think will be tough, where everyone does their part and we win as a team.
What’s the one thing about soccer people don’t realize?
Wolcott: One thing that I think people do not realize about soccer is the amount of thinking utilized during a game and how important quick decision-making and reading the field is.
From last week’s athlete of the week, Hinckley-Big Rock’s ILY Hunt: What are your pregame rituals?
Wolcott: My pregame ritual is to visualize the game and think about how I will play. I think about plays and moves I want to incorporate into the game.
What question would you like to ask next week’s athlete of the week?
Wolcott: What is your go-to meal before a game?