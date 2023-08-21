Daily Chronicle 2023 Boys Soccer Preview: 5 to Watch

Sam Keen, sr., MF, Kaneland
The Knights return their leading scorer in Keen, who was also all-conference in the Interstate Eight. Knights coach Scott Parillo said that Keen had a great summer and improved on his game. Look for a big season from Keen as the Knights look to dethrone Sycamore in the Interstate Eight.
Jameson Carl, jr., MF, Sycamore
Carl’s impressive sophomore season helped Sycamore win the Interstate Eight last season. He found the back of the net three times, while dishing out 12 assists. Though the Spartans lost 11 players from last year’s squad, young players who contributed last year, like Carl, make them one of the more intriguing teams around.
Daniel Blancas, sr., F, DeKalb
Blancas is an intriguing unknown headed into his senior season for the Barbs. Blancas transferred to DeKalb last season and missed the soccer season after starting for his varsity team at Kelvyn Park in Chicago. Coach PJ Hamilton is excited for what Blancas could be on the field this year.
Jay Wolcott, sr., MF, Genoa-Kingston
Wolcott was second-team all-area last season for the Cogs. With such a turnover from last season, Wolcott has a chance to take this program by the reins and lead them to a Big Northern Conference title.
Tyler Smith, sr., MF/D, Hinckley-Big Rock
Smith spent all summer not only working on his game, but also teaching the game to elementary and middle school players in the Hinckley-Big Rock program. Look for Smith to be a fundamentally sound player that leads the Royals this season.