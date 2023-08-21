August 21, 2023
Shaw Local
Daily Chronicle 2023 Boys Soccer Preview: 5 to Watch

By John Gallione
Sycamore's Jameson Carl (middle) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in a scrimmage at practice Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Sycamore’s Jameson Carl (middle) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in a scrimmage at practice Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Ottawa's Evan Snook (23) kicks the ball away from Kaneland's Sam Keen (17) last season in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Ottawa's Evan Snook (23) kicks the ball away from Kaneland's Sam Keen (17) last season in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Sam Keen, sr., MF, Kaneland

The Knights return their leading scorer in Keen, who was also all-conference in the Interstate Eight. Knights coach Scott Parillo said that Keen had a great summer and improved on his game. Look for a big season from Keen as the Knights look to dethrone Sycamore in the Interstate Eight.

Sycamore's Jameson Carl (left) takes the ball towards the goal during a scrimmage at practice earlier this month at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Sycamore’s Jameson Carl (left) takes the ball towards the goal during a scrimmage at practice earlier this month at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Jameson Carl, jr., MF, Sycamore

Carl’s impressive sophomore season helped Sycamore win the Interstate Eight last season. He found the back of the net three times, while dishing out 12 assists. Though the Spartans lost 11 players from last year’s squad, young players who contributed last year, like Carl, make them one of the more intriguing teams around.

Daniel Blancas, sr., F, DeKalb

Blancas is an intriguing unknown headed into his senior season for the Barbs. Blancas transferred to DeKalb last season and missed the soccer season after starting for his varsity team at Kelvyn Park in Chicago. Coach PJ Hamilton is excited for what Blancas could be on the field this year.

Genoa-Kingston Jay Wolcott dribbles up the field in the second half of the game last season as they took on Oregon at Genoa-Kingston High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Genoa-Kingston Jay Wolcott dribbles up the field in the second half of the game last season as they took on Oregon at Genoa-Kingston High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Jay Wolcott, sr., MF, Genoa-Kingston

Wolcott was second-team all-area last season for the Cogs. With such a turnover from last season, Wolcott has a chance to take this program by the reins and lead them to a Big Northern Conference title.

Hinckley-Big Rock's Tyler Smith kicks the ball into play from a corner kick during the first half of the game against Indian Creek held at Hinckley-Big Rock High School last season. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Hinckley-Big Rock's Tyler Smith kicks the ball into play from a corner kick during the first half of the game against Indian Creek held at Hinckley-Big Rock High School last season. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Tyler Smith, sr., MF/D, Hinckley-Big Rock

Smith spent all summer not only working on his game, but also teaching the game to elementary and middle school players in the Hinckley-Big Rock program. Look for Smith to be a fundamentally sound player that leads the Royals this season.