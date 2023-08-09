Boys soccer 2023: 5 storylines to watch

Boys soccer games can begin on August 21, and teams have begun practices ahead of the fall season this week. We take a look at five storylines in the Daily Chronicle area worth keeping an eye on.
1. There are a lot of new faces this year. A lot.
Only two members of last year’s Daily Chronicle All-Area Team were not seniors – Kaneland forward Sam Keen (now a senior) and Sycamore midfielder Jameson Carl (now a junior).
The Spartans will rely on Carl, who had three goals and 12 assists last year, to power a run back into the sectional round. The Spartans have won three straight regional crowns.
2. The Cogs look to move on from record-setting forward Junior Leon.
Leon finished his historic Genoa-Kingston career with 139 goals and 76 assists, finishing last year with 39 goals and 29 assists (a single-season school record). He was the all-area player of the year in 2021.
The Cogs reached a 1A sectional last year and lost five of their seven all-area selections. Only second-team midfielder Jay Wolcott and honorable mention midfielder Max Rodriguez are expected back.
3. Although they lose a lot of seniors, DeKalb looks to build off 2022.
The Barbs reached a regional final for the second straight year, but are still looking for their first regional crown since 2013. All four first-team selections have graduated for DeKalb.
But Seth Hess returns, splitting time last year between goalie and forward. Tyler Diedrich and Matt Tuszynsk are also back at midfield for the Barbs. All three were second-team selections.
4. Kaneland looks for a bounce-back.
It’s hard to call a 14-9-2 record, a 6-1 conference mark and regional final berth a year that needs a bounce-back. But this is a Knights team that won five regional crowns in the 2010s.
Keen had a team-best 14 goals last year and added eight assists. He’s the only all-area returner for the Knights.
5. Is either Little Ten team ready for a turnaround?
Indian Creek had a strong run that included a 2019 regional title and a 12-1-1 campaign in the COVID-shortened spring 2021 season. And Hinckley-Big Rock last won a regional in 2015 and hasn’t had a wining record since 2017.
But the Royals do have Tyler Smith, who had 20 goals and eight assists last year as he returns for the his senior season.
The Timberwolves also return a top forward, Logan Schrader, who was an all-area second-team selection last year as a freshman. IC also has three honorable mention players back - junior goalie Jacob Coulter, senior midfielder Lucas Odle and junior midfielder Cayden Gaston.