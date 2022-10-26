Boys soccer: Sycamore misses early opportunities, Lemont cashes in for 6-0 sectional win

GLEN ELLYN – Offensive momentum was on Sycamore’s side early in Tuesday night’s Class 2A Glenbard South Sectional semifinal against Lemont.
Willie Romero’s 30-yard free kick four minutes into the match landed in the side netting of Lemont’s goal, and the Spartans had three corner kick opportunities.
Sycamore was unable to capitalize on the set plays, however, and the pendulum quickly swung to Lemont’s side. Lemont scored three goals in five minutes and continued to dominate the rest of the match to earn a 6-0 victory and a berth in Saturday’s sectional final.
The weather had the upper hand throughout the match, as the teams played in a steady drizzle.
“A little bad out here. I thought we started really slow in the first five or 10 minutes. We gave three corners up,” Lemont coach Rick Prangen said. “Then we worked into the game. We scored the first goal, and it was the catalyst. We then just started going.”
Prangen felt Tyler Chrisman provided the spark. The sophomore scored two goals and assisted on two others.
“Tyler really started taking the game over. To me, he turned the game around,” Prangen said. “The moment he started imposing himself on the game, it changed.”
Franco Calcagno started Lemont’s scoring at the 26:05 mark of the first half. From just outside the right of the goal, Calcagno took a Chrisman cross from the near sideline and booted it in.
“I thought we got off to a good start for the first 10 or 15 minutes. We had them down at their end early on,” Sycamore coach Kevin Bickle said. “It seemed like that first goal took everything out of us on a tough night with the way the weather was, and we weren’t able to rebound.
“Things never seemed to go our way after that.”
Brett Tucker extended Lemont’s lead to 2-0 in the 18th minute. Sycamore goalkeeper Kevin Munoz rejected a Calcagno shot. Tucker gathered in the rebound and returned it to the net.
Lemont (14-3-7) needed less than a minute to widen its lead to 3-0. Chrisman’s shot from 20 yards out hit the back of the net with 22:20 left in the half.
The sophomore earned a brace at the 10:14 mark of the half. Chrisman corralled a Benjamin Kittridge midfield free kick and knocked it in for a 4-0 lead at the intermission.
Chrisman said Lemont took care of the ball.
“We capitalized on the other team’s mistakes, and we played really good defense,” he said.
Lemont added two more goals in the second half.
Vasilis Eliadis’ shot from just inside the left side oft he penalty box widened Lemont’s lead to 5-0 in the 51st minute. Faraz Ayub scored the final goal with 16:32 left to play.
Sycamore, the No. 2 seed, finishes the season with a 14-12-1 record. The Spartans also earned the Interstate Eight Conference crown with a perfect 7-0 mark.