Boys soccer: Spartans shake off weekend jinx, top Kaneland for regional crown

SYCAMORE — The Spartans picked a good time to break their weekend jinx.
Going into Saturday’s Class 2A Regional Final with Kaneland, Sycamore had lost all seven of its Saturday matches.
The Spartans reversed their non-weekday fortunes, beating the Knights, 3-1 to capture their own regional title and advance to Tuesday’s Glenbard South Sectional semifinal. Sycamore, seeded second in B SubSectional, will play Lemont, the top seed in the A Sub Sectional.
“It’s good to get that monkey off our back. We’ve been talking about that all season for sure. This is our first Saturday win,” saidSycamore coach Kevin Bickley. “I think the 3 o’clock start actually helped us - having that extra rest in the morning.”
Both squads were scoreless in the first half.
Kaneland (14-9-2) dominated play in the first 40 minutes. Even with a strong wind at their backs, the Knights could not capitalize on scoring opportunities. Spartans’ goalkeeper Kevin Munoz made six of his nine saves in the in the half and Kaneland was unable to connect on three corner kicks.
“We had so many chances in that first half, and we didn’t convert,” said Kaneland coach Scott Parillo. “They had three really good shots, they converted them. We had numerous, numerous opportunities to finish in the first half and we didn’t do it and that’s it.”
“Obviously the wind played a part. They had the wind in the first part. Kevin made some great saves that kept us in it” Bickley said. ”If a couple of those had gone the other way, it would have been a different game”
The wind and the momentum shifted to Sycamore (14-11-1) in the second half.
Spartan Nick Doering broke the 0-0 deadlock in the 50th minute with a goal from the left corner of the penalty box. The play started with Javier Lopez’ thrown in from the far side. Will Donahoe corralled the ball and crossed it to Doering.
“It put butterflies in my chest,” Doering said. “It was very relieving to get the goal and it was a big moment for my high school career.
Carter England scored an insurance goal at the 21:18 mark of the second half. The senior defender skied a midfield free kick in the right corner of the net.
“To be honest, I wasn’t expecting a goal,” England said of his second score of the season.
The Knights’ Anthony Buchanan found the back of the net with 4:07 left to play to end Munoz’s shutout and make it a 2-1 match.
Jameson Carl got the goal back 2 minutes later with a shot 10-yard out from the right side of the goal on a pass from Doering
Although it was a disappointing finish for Parillo, 2022 is a memorable year for him.
“I had so much fun this year. We had 15 new varsity players, nine new starters. We ended up winning 14 games,” he said. “We were 1-6-2 at one point so I would say it was a successful year.”.