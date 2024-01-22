DeKalb-area coaches release all-county boys golf team

Kaneland’s Brian Davoust was among the seven boys golfers selected by area coaches to the first all-county team for the 2023 season, released earlier this month.
The Kaneland golfer averaged a 37.5 this year, was all-conference in the Interstate 8 and reached the sectional round.
Sycamore senior Luther Swedberg (41.5) and freshman Gavin Sedevie (41) made the team as well after each made the sectional round as well.
Genoa-Kingston’s Landen Ritchie (41) and Colton McDowell (46) made the team, as did DeKalb junior Jonah Keck, who averaged a 41.5 and reached a sectional.
Hinckley-Big Rock’s Saje Beane rounds out the team after averaging a 39 on the season.
Coaches from DeKalb, Sycamore, Kaneland, Genoa-Kingston, Indian Creek and Hinckley-Big Rock chose the team.