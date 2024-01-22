DeKalb-area coaches release all-county boys golf team

Kaneland’s Brian Davoust reacts to barely missing a birdie putt on the seventh green during a 2023 Class 2A boys golf regional at Sycamore Golf Club. (Mark Busch)

Kaneland’s Brian Davoust was among the seven boys golfers selected by area coaches to the first all-county team for the 2023 season, released earlier this month.

The Kaneland golfer averaged a 37.5 this year, was all-conference in the Interstate 8 and reached the sectional round.

Sycamore’s Luther Swedberg chips onto the second green Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, during the Class 2A boys golf regional at Sycamore Golf Club. (Mark Busch)

Sycamore senior Luther Swedberg (41.5) and freshman Gavin Sedevie (41) made the team as well after each made the sectional round as well.

DeKalb’s Jonah Keck tees off on the second hole during the Mark Rolfing Cup Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at the Kishwaukee Country Club in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Genoa-Kingston’s Landen Ritchie (41) and Colton McDowell (46) made the team, as did DeKalb junior Jonah Keck, who averaged a 41.5 and reached a sectional.

Hinckley-Big Rock's Saje Beane putts during golf at Indian Oak Golf Course in Shabbona on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

Hinckley-Big Rock’s Saje Beane rounds out the team after averaging a 39 on the season.

Coaches from DeKalb, Sycamore, Kaneland, Genoa-Kingston, Indian Creek and Hinckley-Big Rock chose the team.