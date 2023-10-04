Daily Chronicle Athlete of the Week: DeKalb’s Jonah Keck

Jonah Keck saved a great performance for when he really needed it.
Keck shot a 76 at the Class 3A Bartlett Regional last week to take second. He won an online vote to be named the Daily Chronicle Athlete of the Week.
Each week, the Daily Chronicle asks our Athlete of the Week the same five questions and gives them the chance to ask a question for next week’s winner.
Here’s what Keck had to say. Answers have been edited for clarity.
What is your pregame music?
Keck: I typically listen to a mix between Christian and country music before heading off to the tee.
What was the last TV show or movie you watched?
Keck: The last show I watched was “Suits,” and I highly recommend it.
Other than your course, where is your favorite place to play?
Keck: I have played many beautiful courses, but my all-time favorite course was The Ledges in St. George, Utah.
For you, what does a perfect round look like?
Keck: A perfect round for me would be mostly sunny, 70-degree weather and soft turf, with a score of 68.
What’s the one thing about golf people don’t realize?
Keck: Something that a lot of people don’t understand about golf is not that it is extremely hard, but that it is so difficult to become consistent at it and not to mention how mentally tough you have to be to shoot a low score.
From last week’s athlete of the week, Genoa-Kingston’s Mia Wise: Where’s the coolest place you’ve gone for vacation?
Keck: The coolest place I have been on vacation would be St. George in Utah.
What question would you like to ask next week’s athlete of the week?
Keck: What would be your dream career?