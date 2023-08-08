Prep golf 2023: 5 storylines to watch in the Daily Chronicle area

Most sports have to wait almost two weeks before competition begins, but golf gets into the swing of things on Thursday.
We take a look at five storylines this year in the Daily Chronicle coverage area.
1. In Year 2, the DeKalb-Sycamore co-op is going to have to reload already
Both Lauren Cohn and Alexus Morrow have graduated from the co-op, with both shooting under a 42 average last year.
But Brianna Chamoun returns after averaging a team-best 39 last year, taking second at regionals, fifth at sectionals and 41st at state. She’s sure to have high expectations for her senior season after qualifying for every state tournament so far in her career.
2. Kaneland girls are also going through a reload
It’s actually a similar story for the Knights to the DeKalb-Sycamore co-op - two top-level seniors have graduated, but there’s a strong player back to help anchor the team.
Braelyn Davoust is back for her senior year after averaging a 45 last year. And while Katharine Marshall, who took sixth in the state last year, was the lone Knight to get through to the state tournament, Davoust will be a leader on an always-strong Knights’ team looking for success in the Interstate 8 and beyond.
3. Hinckley-Big Rock duo poised for leap
Kaneland and DeKalb-Sycamore dominated the girls’ all-area first team, owning all five spots and the player of the year. But Evelyn Lauer and Lilliana Martinez had solid years and could be headed for even bigger 2023 seasons. Both were honorable mentions on the all-area team.
The Royals took eighth at the 1A Rosary regional, with Martinez carding a 102 to finish just six strokes away from advancing to the sectional.
4. Landen Ritchie looks for state breakthrough
Heading into his senior year at Genoa-Kingston, Ritchie had the lowest reported nine-hole average on the boys’ side last year with a 39. He made the Class 2A Sterling Sectional and finished nine strokes back of qualifying for state.
He was also all-conference in the Big Northern.
5. Daniel Rowan, young Barbs hoping for a leap
Rowan averaged a 42.4 last year as a sophomore and missed out on a sectional berth by two strokes.
The all-area first-teamer is back to lead a young group of Barbs. The team was young last year as well, as the only sectional qualifier, Andrew Smith, has graduated. But fellow juniors Jonah Keck and Aidan Lange return, Keck missed a sectional berth by three strokes last year, and Lange was five strokes back.
As a team, DeKalb missed the sectional by 17 strokes. If Rowan, Keck and Lange can make a big leap between their sophomore and junior seasons, then the Barbs should be in very good shape for the season.