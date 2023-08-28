Daily Chronicle 2023 cross country previews: Boys 5 to watch

Evan Nosek, Kaneland, soph.
Having a strong sophomore season is always a good sign in high school athletics. Setting a personal record in sectionals to qualify for state as a sophomore? Well, that’s a great sign and it’s exactly what Nosek did last fall. Look for him to shave some seconds off of his times this year and lead the Knights to the IHSA state finals as a team in 2023.
Naif al Harby, Sycamore, sr.
Al Harby peaked at 15:33 last season for the Spartans and was second at the I8 conference meet. Now a senior, al Harby has a chance to leave his mark in Sycamore Spartans history. Look for another State appearance for al Harby in 2023.
Jacob Barraza, DeKalb, jr.
Barraza was strong for the Barbs as a sophomore in 2022, peaking at 15:14. Now with Riley Newport graduated, it’s Barraza’s turn to take the lead as the number one runner for the Barbs. Barraza has a chance to cement a legacy for himself over the next two seasons.
Evan Whidlin, Kaneland, soph.
Whildin made an impact on the varsity team as a freshman for the Knights in 2022. After a year of experience and a year in the Knights offseason program, Whidlin figures to be an impact runner from the jump for Kaneland this year.
Corey Goff, Sycamore, jr.
Goff made the Daily Chronicle All-Area team’s honorable mention list last year as a sophomore. This year, the Spartans have a real shot at making it out of their sectional. Goff making strides forward in his junior season will bolster their odds.