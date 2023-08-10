Cross country 2023: 5 storylines to watch

The cross country season is already underway with practices, with meets scheduled to start the week of Aug. 21. We take a look at five key storylines for the upcoming season.
1. Jacob Barraza takes over as the top runner for DeKalb
Riley Newport and the Barbs made a lot of history, but Newport has moved on to running for Duke. But Barraza, a Daily Chronicle all-area selection last year, has been surging through his career, going from a 170th-place finish at state as a sophomore to taking 27th last year.
Barraza was second at the sectional as well last year. Three other sectional qualifiers return for the Barbs, including all-area honorable mention Riley Collins. The young group is hoping to qualify for state as a team as they did in 2022.
2. Evan Nosek should be near top of 2A
Now a junior, Nosek took seventh for Kaneland at the state meet. There were four now-seniors ahead of him. He posted a 15:38 to finish almost a minute behind state champ Dylon Nalley, of Marion, who is back for his senior year. But Nosek had posted a 15:11 earlier in the season on the state course.
Nosek was the only state qualifier for the Knights, but now-junior Zachary Murdock had a solid year and is back for Kaneland after earning honorable mention on the all-area team.
3. Naif al Harby looks to build off strong junior year
Now a senior, the Sycamore standout had a top time of 15:33 last year and was second in the Interstate 8. He was fifth at regional, 15th at sectional and 27th at state.
The team lost a pair of strong seniors from last year but returns junior Corey Goff and senior John Cerny as the Spartans look for a team berth for state for the first time since 2021.
4. Korima Gonzalez looking for state breakthrough
The DeKalb senior and all-area first-team selection had a strong junior campaign, peaking at 18:46 and leading the Barbs in all eight of her races. She missed a state berth by three seconds.
The Barbs qualified for sectional as a team, and only one of the runners was a senior. The top three finishers at the sectional - Gonzalez, Brenda Aquino and Maret Siblik, return for the Barbs.
5. Danielle Bower looking for big follow-up to freshman season
The Kaneland sophomore had a strong freshman campaign, notching a season-best mark of 19:34 and qualifying for a sectional after earning all-conference marks in the Interstate 8.
The Knights missed out on a state berth, either individually or as a team. But they only had one senior on the sectional-qualifying team, and the top four runners in the sectional - Bower, Jade Unzueta, Abby Fitts and Abigail Lochocki - are back. Only Fitts is a senior this year.