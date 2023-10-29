Marmion runs to boys title at Class 2A Woodstock Sectional; Sandwich’s Sunny Weber wins girls race

Sandwich’s Sunny Weber runs during a girls Class 2A Sectional Cross Country Meet at Emricson Park in Woodstock Saturday. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

WOODSTOCK – Since the results had just been finalized before the announcement, Marmion had a nice surprise at Saturday’s Class 2A Woodstock Cross Country Sectional Meet.

The Cadets knew they were headed to the state meet next week at Peoria’s Detweiller Park, but as the teams were read off in reverse order, they did not hear their name until last, which meant they were sectional champions.

“None of us were expecting this at all, as you could see from our reaction,” Marmion’s John Daffenburg said. “We’re still in shock. We were fairly confident we were going to make it as a team, but we never expected to win. This is amazing.”

Marmion finished with 101 points, edging out Kaneland (103) and Prairie Ridge (108) for the top spot at Emricson Park. Daffenburg led the Cadets in seventh place, Michael Whitacre was 15th and Connor Carlson was 22nd.

Evan Nosek took third to lead Kaneland, which also had David Valkanov in sixth and Evan Whildin in ninth

“I think they all did awesome,” Nosek said of his teammates. “It was great to see all the smiles on their faces and it’s an awesome course too.

“We definitely made it to state. That’s one up from last year, we didn’t make it as a team and that was hard. This team has gotten a lot stronger. Whether we win or not, we’re all pretty happy with our race.”

Sycamore’s Naif Al Harby (fifth) and Corey Goff (32nd), Burlington Central’s Ryan Kries (24th) and St. Francis’ Charlie Coyle (29th) were individual qualifiers.

Al Harby missed All-State honors by two places last season and gets another shot.

“I hope for more than All-State,” he said. “This was a good race. I caught a lot of people at the end. I wanted to get out fast, settle in and the last 400 just go as fast as I could.”

Sandwich sophomore Sunny Weber won the girls race in 18:15.3, 32 seconds ahead of second place.

St. Francis qualified as a team with 130 points for fourth place. Elena Mamminga was sixth and Erin Hinsdale was 15th for the Spartans. Burlington Central’s Abigail Burke was 19th to qualify.

“It was hard, but I knew I had to finish,” said Weber, who was Class 1A state runner-up last year and moves up to 2A. “I’m used to running by myself. I’m nervous and excited at the same time. I know I’ll have competition, so I’m nervous about that, but excited too.”