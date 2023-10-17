Volleyball: Sycamore takes down rival DeKalb in straight sets

Sycamore's Laci Neece spikes the ball by DeKalb’s Brooklynn Siebrasse during their match Monday in Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – In big rivalry games such as Monday’s night volleyball match between DeKalb and Sycamore, players can be distracted by elements outside of the court.

The Spartans kept their eye on the prize and won the match in two sets by identical scores of 25-10.

Sycamore players hope to continue the positive momentum into Thursday when the Spartans play at Kaneland in a higher stakes contest – the Interstate Eight Conference championship. The two teams are tied for first place with matching league records of 7-2.

“This rivalry with DeKalb is huge, it dates back to when I played here,” Sycamore coach Jennifer Charles said. “It’s always big to play your crosstown rival and the girls all know each other.

“The key to the win was just staying focused with the mindset that we didn’t want the crowd to be a factor for us. We knew we were going to get a lot of people. So as long as we stayed focused within the lines on the volleyball court, I knew we would do well.”

Early in the first set, neither team was able to establish a big lead. DeKalb (5-15-1) pulled within 10-9 on a Sycamore (19-13) hitting error. On the next serve, the Spartans went up by two on a Laci Neece spike. Teammate Reese Morgan stepped up to the serving line and stayed there until match point. The 13-1 run included four Morgan aces. Neece closed out the set with another kill.

“I know my teammates have been fighting for a win against our rival DeKalb, so I just had a lot of energy and fight to keep going,” Morgan said. “I’m really excited and happy how my team played tonight. We had a lot of communication and we worked well together.”

The senior also had eight kills.

“It came done to serving and servicing,” DeKalb coach Nicole Lambert said. “They had some pretty tough serves and we struggled to respond a little bit until the end when it was too late.”

In the second set, DeKalb took its only lead of the set, 2-1, on Isabelle Smith’s block. A Barb serving error tied the contest at 2-2. Sycamore gradually pulled away to win the set and the match.

“I was just watching the court looking for the open spots,” Neece said of her match-high 10 kills.

The senior is looking forward to Thursday’s match.

“We want to win that match as well. We haven’t won a conference championship in a long time,” Neece said. “This is our senior year, so we just want to win the conference.”

Kaneland bested Sycamore in its first meeting last month, winning in three sets.

Lambert viewed Monday’s match as a learning experience for her team.

“I’m hoping we learn from this. It was a high stress situation, so we’re hoping it will prepare us. as we head into the post season,” the DeKalb coach said. “I’m hoping we’ll be taking this loss and learn from it.”

Lambert is also thrilled with the play of starting freshman setter Maddi Hollar.

“I’m excited about her future,” Lambert said. “She has been showing some really good things.”