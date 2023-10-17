Volleyball: Genoa-Kingston tops Kaneland, extends winning streak to 31 matches

MAPLE PARK – Alayna Pierce welcomes competition.

The Genoa-Kingston senior outside hitter and the rest of the Cogs took care of Kaneland the same way they have their previous 19 teams – by sweeping them in two sets.

Pierce led the way with 17 kills and the Cogs (33-1) won their 31st straight match, 25-19, 25-15, over the Knights (24-10).

Genoa-Kingston has only lost three sets the entire season, two in the loss to St. Charles North on Aug. 29 and the other in a victory over Fulton on Sept. 9.

“Everybody seems to give us their best games because they’re so excited to play us,” Pierce said. “It’s really fun because no matter who we’re playing they’re competitive because they want to beat us.’

Kaneland senior Delaney Calabrese had a fantastic dig on a ball from Pierce, keeping it alive before ultimately scoring by finding a rare opening on the court among the Cogs to pull Kaneland within 23-19 in the opening set.

“My mindset going into this game was ‘I’m just going to have fun,’ because we know they won state last year and are a really good team,” Calabrese said. “We just played our best and I had so much fun, but they had a little more momentum and were able to push through.”

It was the kind of play that teams sometimes look back to as the spark that ignited a comeback as it riled up the crowd and seemingly had the Knights fired up as well.

“I just tried to contain (the excitement) as much as I could because I had so much excitement then,” she said. “I tried to use that energy and express it to better myself for the next ball.”

It was also the kind of play that any opposing player can make you forget about quickly, especially if they’re a super talented Tennessee Tech recruit like Pierce. She followed Calabrese’s point by softly guiding the ball where no Knights could reach it before ending the set with one her trademark, where’s-the-speed-gun-when-you-need-it kills to seal the deal.

“Everybody knows their role so during a tight game, someone needs to go on a long serving run,” Pierce said. “We all need to help out and keep the server behind the line.”

A pair of Pierce kills helped the Cogs pull ahead 13-8 and resulted in Kaneland coach Cyndi Violett calling a timeout to try to turn around her team’s fortunes.

It wouldn’t.

The Cogs proved to be relentless with Mia Wise (9 digs, 8 assists, 4 kills), Hannah Langton (13 digs) and Alivia Keegan (16 assists, 12 kills, 7 digs) leading the way along with Pierce (3 blocks, 2 aces) who led the Cogs in those two categories along with kills.

“I think we’ve all been kind of playing with other a really long time so we tell each other what to do and when to do it,” Keegan said. “At the beginning of the first set it was points going back and forth and then we went on a little run and we protected our server. We kept strong and we were efficient on offense and really good on defense so we didn’t have many balls drop that game.”

Kaneland senior libero Mia Vassallo got up close and personal with a couple of those spikes, but pushed aside the blows and kept on battling.

“They just kept getting the ball down,” she said. “Their defense was crazy. They were picking up everything. Their libero was very good and both outside hitters were pounding. They were line crossing everything and doing a lot of smart shots. They are just a really good team.”

Like Pierce, Vassallo was relishing the competition. All things considered, this was, after all, just a non-conference game.

“It felt good digging their (shots) and having this competition,” Vassallo said. “We’re going to be facing tougher competition in the post-season so this was really good for us. It was not as close as obviously we wanted it to be, but I still think we pushed through.”

Conceding points through unforced errors certainly didn’t help the Knights.

“Our defense is really good and I feel like if we fix our main problem in unforced errors I could see ourselves going a lot farther than last year,” Vassallo said. “We went pretty far as juniors and now we’re all seniors so we know what to expect.”