Daily Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Genoa-Kingston’s Hannah Langton

For the Genoa-Kingston volleyball team, winning with defense starts with Hannah Langton.

The libero had a big week, culminating on Saturday with 47 digs in four matches to win the Dixon Invitational. In eight games, only one opponent broke over 15 points as the Cogs moved to 30-1 on the season.

In defense of their Class 2A state championship, the Cogs have lost only once this year.

Each week, the Daily Chronicle asks our Athlete of the Week the same five questions and gives them the chance to ask a question for next week’s winner.

Here’s what Langton had to say. Answers have been edited for clarity.

What is your pregame music?

Langton: My pregame music is a song called the Church Clap. It features a dance that the team and I sing and dance along to before every game so far this season. Along with it being a great warm-up, it gets everyone excited for the game, and overall a great team bonding experience, and it’s very catchy!

What was the last TV show or movie you watched?

Langton: The last TV show I watched was the show Grey’s Anatomy. It was amazing, and I especially love how I can learn something new from every episode and really get a look into each character’s perspective. The plot is very twisty and turny which makes it very interesting, especially for an audience.

Other than your court, where is your favorite place to play?

Langton: Other than our home court, my favorite place to play was on the Illinois State Redbird Arena. This was such a magical experience, and it is something I will never forget. The feeling of the stands surrounding you, and in such a large stadium.

For you, what does a perfect match look like?

Langton: A perfect match does not necessarily mean no mistakes because that will never happen. A “perfect” match in my eyes is when the team is working together at a common goal, and when the effort is unmatched. A perfect match also means having fun while playing with smiles on our faces, and being genuinely happy for others’ successes.

What’s the one thing about volleyball people don’t realize?

Langton: The one thing about volleyball that people don’t realize is that volleyball is not a game of results, but rather so many different factors that can dictate the results. Every touch on the ball is going to be a factor in the success of your team.

From last week’s athlete of the week, DeKalb’s Jonah Keck: What would be your dream career?

Langton: My dream career is to one day become a large animal veterinarian. This has amazing job opportunities, and working with animals has always been a passion of mine, and something I find very interesting.

What question would you like to ask next week’s athlete of the week?

Langton: How do you handle adversity within a game setting?