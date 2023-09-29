Daily Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Genoa-Kingston’s Mia Wise

Defending state champion Genoa-Kingston isn’t short on standouts, with Alayna Pierce, Alivia Keegan and Hannah Langton, respectively, joining the 1,000 club in kills, assists and digs.
But junior Mia Wise has been a big part of the Cogs’ 23-1 record this year. Third on the team in kills, leading in aces, third in digs, second in assists and second in serve receive, the Cogs’ second setter has been a key part of the Cogs’ success.
Last week she had 10 aces in a win against Oregon, including four in a row on one sequence for the Cogs. She also had 11 digs and six assists in a key Big Northern Conference win against Rockford Christian. She was voted the Daily Chronicle Athlete of the Week.
Each week, the Daily Chronicle asks our Athlete of the Week the same five questions and gives them the chance to ask a question for next week’s winner.
Here’s what Wise had to say. Answers have been edited for clarity.
What is your pregame music?
Wise: My favorite pregame song is the “Church Clap” and doing the dance to it with my team.
What was the last TV show or movie you watched?
Wise: The last TV show I watched was “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”
Other than your court, where is your favorite place to play?
Wise: Other than my home court, my favorite place to play would probably be at Sycamore High School. When we play Sycamore, both crowds are always packed, and the energy is unmatched, as they are one of our biggest rivals.
For you, what does a perfect match look like?
Wise: The perfect match to me would be when my team is [facing] a really competitive team, all working really hard and still being able to have a lot of fun on the court while playing really well. A perfect match for me would also be setting up all my hitters for success, assisting them really well.
What’s the one thing about volleyball people don’t realize?
Wise: As a setter, I think not many realize how many different sets and plays there are in volleyball that the setter is constantly switching and running with their hitters. Not many people realize the complexity of the sport and high IQ needed when on the court.
From last week’s athlete of the week, Hinckley-Big Rock’s Saje Beane: What’s your favorite place to get pizza
Wise: My favorite place to get pizza is Costco.
What question would you like to ask next week’s athlete of the week?
Wise: Where’s the coolest place you’ve gone to for vacation?