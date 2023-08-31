Girls volleyball: DeKalb rallies in 3rd set but comes up short against Belvidere

DeKALB – The DeKalb girls volleyball team came storming back in the third set Wednesday but fell short, losing to Belvidere 18-25, 25-12, 25-21 in a nonconference match.
The Bucs were riding the momentum from a convincing second-set win when the Barbs came to life.
Mya Feeney served the only ace of the set for the Barbs for a three-point run that stalled the Bucs’ offense. With that run, the Barbs closed the gap to 12-9.
“I’m proud of them for turning it around. Unfortunately, it was too little, too late. We were still riding the waves, but for them to come out with resiliency shows we have some fight in us and that’s going to be helpful later in the season.”— Nicole Lambert, DeKalb coach
With the Bucs cruising 21-16 later in the set, the Barbs rattled off four straight points to put the pressure on the visitors. Isabelle Smith hit the ball into the open space to put the Barbs within one point of the Bucs at 21-20.
“I’m proud of them,” DeKalb coach Nicole Lambert said. “I’m proud of them for turning it around. Unfortunately, it was too little, too late. We were still riding the waves, but for them to come out with resiliency shows we have some fight in us, and that’s going to be helpful later in the season.”
That was as close as the Barbs got. The Bucs scored the last three points to close out the set and the match.
“Volleyball is a chess match,” Bucs coach Walter Paiz said. “They make a move, we make a move. Sometimes you make a good move, sometimes you make a bad move. I think we made the right move this time.”
The Barbs’ best set was the first with Feeney leading the way.
“It feels like I contribute because I’ve been able to keep my serves in,” Feeney said. “It feels great with the crowd cheering me on. It’s nice that we can get a run because it all starts with the serve. It was nice that I was able to do that.”
Feeney had three kills and an ace in her first-set service run as the Barbs pulled away late with a seven-point run to finish the set.
“Our defense is there and everything, so we’re just going to put it all together moving forward,” DeKalb libero Hannah Mekjian said.
The Bucs (3-2) dominated in the second set with seven kills, three aces and a block. The Barbs (1-2) couldn’t get the offense going, and the Bucs ran away 25-12.