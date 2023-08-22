Daily Chronicle 2023 Volleyball Preview: Team-by-Team Capsules

DeKalb
Head coach: Nicole Lambert (Fourth season)
Last season: 12-21 (0-10, DuPage Valley Conference), lost to St. Charles North in a 4A regional final
Top returners: Camryn Hilliard, soph., MB; Isabelle Smith, soph., MB.
Top newcomers: Sydney Miles, soph, OH; Hannah Mekjian, sr., DS; Adisyn Galijatovic, jr., OH.
Worth noting: This is going to be a very young Barbs team in 2023. The Barbs graduated 10 seniors last year and are only returning two varsity players from last year’s roster. Lambert views this as a way to establish a core that can stick together for the next few seasons.
“A major goal for us this season is to re-establishing our identity,” Lambert said. “We have some great pieces within the team and I’m confident that with the right buy-in this team will shock some people. Sydney Miles and Hannah Mekjian were both standouts over the summer for us. [Miles’s] vertical and natural athleticism combined with her court awareness will be a force to be reckoned with once she gets some experience under her belt. [Mekjian’s] energy and leadership has been extremely impressive to watch this summer. We’re a completely new team this year and we know she’ll be a huge help in bringing everyone together.”
Sycamore
Head coach: Jennifer Charles (Eighth season)
Last season’s record: 13-20 (5-9 Interstate Eight Conference), lost to Kaneland in 3A regional semifinal
Top Returners: Laci Neece, sr., OH/OPP; Grace Lichthardt, sr., OPP; Reese Morgan, sr., DS/L; Jaycie Funderberg, sr., MB; Hatie Jane Alexander, sr., S; Ava Carpenter, jr., OH/OPP.
Top newcomers: Ginevra Sana, sr., OPP; Elizabeth Chamoun, jr., MB.
Worth noting: This is one of the most experienced rosters in the conference with 11 out of 14 players being seniors. Charles hopes that new additions like 5′11′' Italian exchange student Sana will complement the established leaders, like dual-sport athlete Jaycie Funderberg, who also plays soccer.
“[Funderberg] is one of my athletes that does not play year-round,” Charles said. “She came into the gym this summer ready to work, and you can see that she has been keeping her skills up during the offseason. She’s one of those players that are athletic, coachable, and absorbs everything you say. You tell her to do something, she’ll do it the next play and continue to do it until you tell her to work on something else. … With Sana, I’m hoping to see her gain some playing time while she is with us.”
Sycamore opens the season at 6 p.m. Wednesday hosting DeKalb.
Genoa-Kingston
Head coach: Keith Foster (15th season)
Last season: 38-4, first in Big Northern Conference, Class 2A Champions)
Top returners: Alayna Pierce, sr., OH; Hannah Langton, sr., L; Alivia Keegan, sr., S/OPP; Mia Wise, jr., S/OPP.
Top newcomers: Brooklyn Ristau, jr., DS; Annabelle Peters, soph., OPP; Addy Vicary, jr., MB; Presley Meyer, frosh., S.
Worth noting: The 2022 Cogs girls volleyball team were one of the best teams in the history of the area, let alone Genoa-Kingston High School. Foster isn’t interested in a state-championship hangover season though. The Cogs went 22-2-2 in summer play and are coming back in 2023 with Pierce, Langton and Keegan all either committed to DI schools or, in the case of Keegan, mulling over DI offers from multiple schools. What will for sure be an adjustment for Foster and the Cogs this season is the massive turnover on the coaching staff. Zach Salapatek took the head coach job at Kishwaukee College. Kaylee Dires took the head varsity job at Larkin High School and Marv Leavtt retired, but may still consult with Foster. Despite the changes, the Cogs look like they can compete for another 2A state championship.
Kaneland
Coach: Cynthia Violett (11th season)
Last year’s record: 30-7, 14-1 Interstate 8, lost to St. Francis in 3A sectional final
Top returners: Rosie Karl, sr., OH; Sofie Knauzer, sr., MH; Mia Vassallo, sr., L
Top newcomers: Morgan Beam, jr., MH; Delaney Calebrese, sr., OH
Worth noting: The Knights have become a juggernaut in volleyball the past number of seasons, and this roster expects no different moving forward. Vassallo, who is currently uncommitted, was Interstate Eight MVP last year. Karl, who is committed to Aurora University, also returns for the reigning conference champions and sectional finalists.
“Kaneland has hopes again to be in the running for the conference title with a lot of good competition. We’re also hoping to earn a fifth straight regional title,” Violett said.
Hiawatha
Head coach: Jason Haack (Third season)
Last season: 10-15-2 (4-6, Little Ten Conference), lost to Aquin in 1A regional semifinal
Top returners: Brooklyn Rylko, sr., OH; Zoe Elder, jr., S; Madison Krumwiede, jr., UT; Delaney Wood, soph., OH.
Top newcomers: Mya Mlodzianowski, sr., RS/S; Iris Vazquez, sr., DS.
Worth noting: When Haack took over, there were 12 players in Hiawatha’s entire program. Coming into this year, the Hawks had 21 girls show up for the first week of practice. That is 16% of the entire school population on one team.
“We are starting to make the turn for the positive not only in numbers but in the win column,” Haack said. “Last year, we won our first round in the state tournament. This has not been done [at Hiawatha] in several years.”
The Hawks open up their season 5 p.m. Wednesday at North Boone.
Hinckley-Big Rock
Head coach: Jessica Bivins (First season)
Last year’s record: 16-19 (5-5, Little Ten Conference), lost to Aurora Christian in 1A regional quarterfinal
Top returners: ILY Hunt, sr., OH; Brynn Gawel, sr., C.
Top newcomers: Claire Lambes, frosh; Julianne Miceli, frosh.
Worth noting: Last year’s Royals squad ended things on a down note, losing seven of their final eight games to fall three games below .500. The Royals came into this summer with lots of open competition for spots and it did not disappoint.
“Felicity Thorton has been libero for the varsity team for the past two years, but had competition with a current sophomore,” Bivins said. “I informed Thorton of this and she stepped up her game like no other. She was locked in on every drill, came to practice extra early, asked questions, became very coachable and she earned her position as libero for a third year on varsity as a senior.”
The Royals are looking for their first Little Ten title in 10 years.
Indian Creek
Head coach: Matt Orstead (Second season)
Last season: 22-11-3 (9-1, Little Ten Conference), lost to Marquette in 1A regional semifinal
Top returners: Allie Peterson, jr., M; Izzy Turner, jr., S/RS; Alana Morgan, sr., DS.
Top newcomers: Mia Riffell, jr., DS; Ellie Bend, jr., OH.
Worth noting: Orstead is looking to build upon last season’s successes through doing the little things more consistently and effectively. Orstead stressed passing as a key to being a team that can win a regional. Orstead said that he liked what he saw from key player Allie Peterson over the summer.
“She’s really improved on her hitting and put in a lot of work to get there,” Orstead said. “She will be a big presence for us at the net.”
* Shaw media reporter Jacob Bartelson contributed to this report.