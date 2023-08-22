Daily Chronicle 2023 Volleyball Preview: 5 to Watch

Alayna Pierce, sr., OH, Genoa-Kingston
Pierce is entering her senior season as one of the most decorated players in Cogs history. The reigning Daily Chronicle all-area volleyball player and girls athlete of the year will be attending Tennessee Tech next year on a volleyball scholarship. Pierce is a generational talent who is looking to put a bow on a storybook career at GK as the Cogs look to defend their Class 2A State Championship.
ILY Hunt, jr., MH/OH, Hinckley Big-Rock
Hunt set a school record with 248 kills last year and had a .273 hitting average. Hunt will be looking to break the all-time kills record in the beginning of the season for the Royals after earning a spot on the all-area first team last year.
Hannah Langton, sr., L, Genoa-Kingston
Another generational talent for the Cogs, Langton is looking to wrap up her Cogs career with another state title after winning the Big Northern Conference’s liber of the year the past three years. If you don’t see her this year, don’t fret. The Central Michigan commit should be making several appearances at Victor E. Court over her college years with the Chippewas.
Mia Vassallo, jr., L, Kaneland
Last year, Vassallo was named MVP of the Interstate Eight Conference after her outstanding year helping the Knights reach the sectional final round. This year, Vassallo looks to lead a recharged Kaneland Knights team to another I8 Conference title.
Sydney Miles, soph, OH, DeKalb
Barbs coach Nicole Lambert is trying to build a core of players that can bring DeKalb back to prominence in the always difficult DuPage Valley Conference. Miles, an impressive athlete who also finished third in Class 3A in the high jump at state, might be a big part of that core.