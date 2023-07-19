Kaneland QB Troyer Carlson motivated by unfinished business heading into 4th season as varsity starter

MAPLE PARK – Troyer Carlson speaks with the cool confidence of experience, but he burns hot with two achievements that have eluded him.

Kaneland’s senior quarterback, heading into his fourth season as a varsity starter, has put up prolific numbers the past two falls.

Still, Carlson notes, the Knights didn’t win a conference title in either of those two seasons, with just one combined playoff win. And Carlson, for his eye-popping statistical numbers, has yet to see it translate to a single college scholarship offer.

“I’m trying to put it on the field and let the scoreboard speak for itself.” — Troyer Carlson, Kaneland senior quarterback

Unfinished business indeed.

“It’s frustrating, for sure,” Carlson said. “I’ve known some kids with offers that I think I’m better than. I just use it as motivation. I haven’t won conference, I haven’t won anything in the playoffs. Just have to put it out this year and see what I can do.”

Carlson and the Knights continued a busy July with a 7-on-7 on Tuesday evening at Kaneland and will host one again next week.

He’s spent the summer working on “everything” – conditioning, throwing, lifting every day. Carlson, 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, trains at the Next Level Athletix quarterback development facility in Carol Stream and has been to camps at North Dakota St., North Central and St. Thomas.

He looks forward to further showcasing his abilities when the season starts Aug. 25 at home against Washington.

“This season is big for me – whatever I do this season is going to determine my future,” Carlson said. “I’m trying to put it on the field and let the scoreboard speak for itself, let colleges know what they’re missing out on.”

Carlson last season threw for 2,179 yards and 23 touchdowns with seven interceptions, leading Kaneland to a 7-4 record. He’s thrown for just under 5,000 yards and 59 touchdowns the last two seasons.

First-year Kaneland head coach Mike Thorgesen, previously an assistant for 12 seasons, hopes that something is coming soon for Carlson on the recruiting front and seemed to hint that’s the case.

“I would hope that he gets some kind of news in regards to that. I think he can compete and fill that role,” Thorgesen said. “College coaches, Division I coaches, if they take a chance on him, they will not be disappointed.

“If he gets an offer he will make them proud.”

Carlson’s certainly been a linchpin to Kaneland’s success, the rare four-year varsity starter at quarterback. Thorgesen, whose dad Joe coached Kaneland from 1981-2007, said the program has never had a four-year starting QB, and the experience Carlson brings is immeasurable.

“His knowledge of the offense, his arm strength, he is physically a big kid this year, he kind of filled out by last year – to see where he started as a freshman to now is incredible,” Thorgesen said. “He’s big, strong, experienced and a solid leader. I just think he has a confidence in him. He leads by example. He is kind of like a coach on the field in a way, helping kids be in the right way, and he has such a grasp of the offense.”

7 on 7 Football Kaneland receiver Aric Johnson during 7 on 7 football at against Batavia at home earlier this week. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

Kaneland is fortunate to have two four-year varsity starters leading the way, with senior Aric Johnson back as Carlson’s favorite target.

Johnson caught 44 passes for 868 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior, and Thorgesen expects him to play quite a bit of defense as well at safety.

“He is a difference-maker and a playmaker,” Thorgesen said. “To have two four-year starters in the same year, that’s unreal. Aric can do a lot of things. He’s a special talent, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do.”

Johnson also could line up from time to time at running back, which is just fine with him.

“Before high school started that’s all I played, so it’s getting back to my roots from when I was younger,” Johnson said. “It’s fun to try new positions.”

Johnson holds offers from Butler, St. Thomas and the University of Indianapolis, but doesn’t sound in any hurry to make a decision.

“I don’t want to make a decision too early,” he said. “I think I can get a lot more opportunities.”

Kaneland will have plenty opportunities to make progress the rest of July. The Knights are at team camps at Burlington Central and Bartlett next week, in addition to their own 7-on-7.

The Knights are hungry for their first Interstate 8 Conference title after finishing behind Sycamore and Morris in each of the last three nine-game regular seasons.

“We have high expectations for this season; just trying to get better every day, win something this year,” Carlson said. “For sure, Morris and Sycamore, they’re always in the back of our heads. They think they’re working harder than us, but they’re not. Trying to beat them this year.”