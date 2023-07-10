Daily Chronicle 2023 Girls Athlete of the Year: Genoa-Kingston’s Alayna Pierce

Sure, she is already the most prolific offensive player in Genoa-Kingston history with a season left to go in her career.
But Alayna Pierce also takes defense very personally.
“She lets nothing drop,” coach Keith Foster said. “You attack the ball on her and she’s not OK with you getting a kill on her. She takes it offensively.”
Pierce was a six-rotation player on the Cogs’ Class 2A State Championship team, set the career kills record and was the Daily Chronicle volleyball player of the year.
She was also named the Daily Chronicle’s 2023 Female Athlete of the Year.
Summer practices are already underway as the Class 2A State Championship won by the Genoa-Kingston volleyball team last fall appears further and further in the rear-view mirror.
“I think it feels the same,” Pierce said. “Everybody is still working hard. Some people may think since we won state last year, I wouldn’t say give up, but think like ‘Oh, it’s fine. We won already.’ But we’ve all worked hard and still have the same amount of summer tournaments, the same open gyms we all go to. It’s all pretty much the same. We still have the expectations for everyone to show up.”
Pierce finished the season with 456 kills, 317 digs and a 94.4% serve success rate.
And even though they are the defending state champs, Pierce said the team is still pushing forward and looking to improve.
“I just hope everyone continues to work hard and keeps setting goals to get better,” said Pierce, who is committed to play both indoor and beach volleyball at Tennessee Tech. “That’s what can help us continue to be successful.”
Foster said Pierce is a valuable asset to the Cogs not just on the court. She is a leader both vocally and by example.
“I think through my 18 years coaching or whatever I’ve come across a lot of different types of players,” Foster said. “Generally speaking, a lot of times the players who are really skilled may lack that motivation compared to the players who are less skilled but will give you everything they have. Alayna brings that rare combination of the two. She shows up and is insanely skilled. Her toolbox as an attacker is second to none.”
Foster said Perce had an impact in every facet of the game. Obviously up front she was a dynamic hitter who could find multiple ways around a block.
But she could also attack from the back, dig and do anything else to help power the team to win.
“Alayna makes an impact on every facet of the game,” Foster said. “She can hit the ball down on your side in so many different ways just as an attacker. And when she goes to the back row you think there’s relief from her attack. There isn’t. She can attack you with her serve or she can attack you with her back-row attacks that are every bit as good as a front-row attack from great varsity players.”
The Cogs also feature a top libero in rising senior Hannah Langton, and adding Pierce to the back row with her adds a whole different dynamic.
“As a serve receiver, she’s one of the best liberos you can ask for,” Foster said. “And Hannah Langton, she’s special, everything you need to be a Division I libero. And Alayna finds a way to compliment her very, very well.”
Foster said Pierce is integral in integrating the younger players into the fold. He said that during a camp this year, there was a tightness among the freshman when the experienced players showed up.
That tightness didn’t last long.
“By the end of the practice they created a positive atmosphere,” Foster said. “And Alayna was a huge part of that. She’s pleasant. She’s positive. She’s encouraging. A freshman girl makes a freshman mistake, there’s no judgment. Having someone like that in the program that doesn’t have the ego of someone great but is great leaves a lasting impression on everybody who is looking up to them.”
Foster said Pierce is never content and always looking for that next step. Pierce said that next step, in the year after winning a state championship, is avoiding complacency and pushing everyone to get better.
And given the chemistry the team has, she said she feels they can be successful again.
“We were obviously pretty successful as a team,” Pierce said. “It helped that we had a really good bond as a team. We’ve been best friends since we’ve been really young. That helped us be successful and we’re really happy with the success we had.”