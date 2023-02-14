Girls basketball: Hinckley-Big Rock opens playoffs with win over Westminster Christian

HINCKLEY – Hinckley-Big Rock lost a pair of games to close out the regular season last week but bounced back in a big way to open the Class 1A Hinckley-Big Rock Regional.

The Royals scored 30 of the first 32 points in the semifinal, rolling past Westminster Christian 60-17 on Monday.

“I think it made us realize we’re not going to be up by a lot in these games,” said senior Kylee Hellebrand, who had 12 points for the Royals in the win. “Playing those hard games led us to wanting to win more. Losing a game isn’t anything anyone wants. ... But having lost two games we came out strong, wanted to prove to people why we are second in the bracket, and I think we did that tonight.”

The Royals (20-12) led 30-2 midway through the second quarter, the only bucket for the Warriors (3-16) coming on a steal and a layup from Esther Miller, her only points of the game.

Coach Doug Brewington said he was glad to see his team bounce back after losses to Genoa-Kingston and Sandwich last week.

“We kind of got beat up the last two games physically, so it was nice to go out a little bit and get running,” Brewington said. “I thought we played well.”

Sami Carlino came off the bench to lead the Royals with 13 points and six rebounds. At 6-foot, she gave the Royals another option inside along with the 6-1 Devin Werner, who scored 11 and had three rebounds.

And when she’s clicking, Brewington said the Royals are a dangerous team.

“When she gets going, we’re tough to beat,” Brewington said. “Having a secondary scoring option in the paint when teams focus on Devin and teams focus on Sami, it’s a one-two pinch in there. We’re a tough team to beat when she’s playing as well as she did tonight.”

Turnovers have been costly for the Royals throughout the season, and Brewington said the team again committed more than he hoped they would.

Although the Royals forced 22 turnovers – Brewington said the team thrives when there’s a little chaos – they committed 13 of their own.

“Once we go on a little bit of a run we think we can make every pass,” Brewington said. “It’s one of those things you want them to be aggressive but at the same time make smart plays. Tonight we turned it over more than I would have liked but definitely an improvement from last week.”

Turnovers also were costly at times against Harvest Christian earlier in the season, who the Royals face for the regional title at 7 p.m. Thursday.

When the teams met in December the Royals were cold from the floor early and late, and a turnover-fueled scoring stretch for the Lions and their press helped clinch the win.

“It was kind of a roller coaster of emotions there,” Brewington said. “So going into Thursday it’s about playing even, playing four quarters, not two great ones, two OK ones. We need to ride that roller coaster a little better, and at this point in the season I think we’re a little more acclimated to that.”

The Royals are looking for their second straight regional title.

“We’re at home, we’re in white, we got the crowd,” Hellebrand said. “I’m hoping that will be enough to show support. My senior year, I want to make it a big one.”