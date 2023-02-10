Girls basketball: Seniors steal the show, lead Sandwich past Hinckley-Big Rock

SANDWICH – Allison Olson isn’t afraid of getting into the heat of the action on the hardwood.

She also doesn’t have to score to be effective.

“We all know I’m not the best shooter,” she said. “But it makes it a lot more fun when you’re diving for balls and you’re aggressive. It’s a better game, and it makes it a lot more fun.”

Olson was one of Sandwich’s seven senior players who were recognized as part of senior night Thursday as the Indians closed out the regular season with a 41-31 nonconference win over Hinckley-Big Rock.

“It was a true team win, and I thought everyone contributed with all seven seniors scoring,” Sandwich coach Jim Schmidt said. “It’s been an emotional year for us, and it was nice to just come out here and celebrate and to hit some 3s. I think we were 4 of 6 [on 3-pointers] in the first quarter, which was great to see, because we knew Hinckley was going to come and pack it in, so we’d have to knock down some 3s, and we did that and got a lead.”

Senior Melody Goldstein got the Indians going with a 3-pointer for the first points of the game, while fellow senior Claire Allen, who just returned in January after missing two months, knocked down a pair as Sandwich led 14-6 after one quarter.

Hinckley-Big Rock (19-12) fought back to within 16-15 midway through the second quarter, but Sandwich (12-20) answered with a 7-0 run.

Senior Kaylin Herrin, who, like Olson, has a fondness for physical toughness and getting up close and personal with the hardwood, made like Inspector Gadget to answer the Royals. She super extended her arm to haul in a pass and bank in a shot while getting fouled. That made it 19-15. Senior Alexis Sexton then joined in on the fun with a layup off one of Hinckley-Big Rock’s 25 turnovers. Senior Lily Getz finished the run with a putback to enter the scoring column for a 23-15 lead with 3:25 remaining in the third quarter.

“Every ball is yours to get,” Herrin said. “Like my dad says, you’ve got to get after every ball, every rebound. That’s how we like to play.”

From a different perspective, Herrin and the Indians gave the Royals a great learning experience heading into the 1A postseason.

“We know the further we get into the postseason, the more physical the games will be,” Royals coach Doug Brewington said. “The last two games against Genoa-Kingston and Sandwich, two bigger schools who are bigger and more physical, we’ll use that to get us ready for the postseason. We matched some of their physicality, but they had more shots fall and turned it over less than we did.”

Anna Herrmann’s got a ways to go until she’s one of the girls being recognized on a senior night, but the Royals freshman continues to more than just fit in at this level.

She led all players with 15 points. Senior Kylee Hellebrand added seven points.

Herrin led Sandwich with 10 points.

“I know this season we’re only 12-20, but I’ve loved playing with this group of girls,” she said. “Tonight, this was amazing.”

Allen added eight points, while senior Brianna Sexton had seven points.

“[Allen’s] first practice back was Jan. 2 and her first game was Jan. 7 at Morris,” Schmidt said. “And it’s taken her a long time to get in shape, and she’s finally getting back. And we learned to play without her, and now we’re learning to play with her again.”

Which certainly bodes well for a team whose record no longer means anything now that it’s tourney time.