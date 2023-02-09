Girls basketball: Genoa-Kingston beats Hinckley-Big Rock as Devin Werner just misses triple double

GENOA – Genoa-Kingston dominated pretty much across the board during the first half, then cruised to a 40-31 win against Hinckley-Big Rock on Wednesday in the regular-season finale for the Cogs.
The Cogs (15-13) forced 16 first-half turnovers and had a 13-7 edge in offensive rebounds in the first half, taking 14 more shots than the Royals (19-11) and building a 28-12 lead at the break.
“We came out, were a little timid, and they kind of hit us in the mouth early,” Hinckley-Big Rock coach Doug Brewington said. “We didn’t respond until the second half. We got away from those small basics, fundamentals of basketball and nothing works. You can’t have a miracle offense if you don’t do those things well.”
Geona-Kingston used a different starting lineup than usual in honor of senior night, focusing most of its rotation to make sure all six seniors got ample playing time. The lead in the second half didn’t shrink to single digits until the Royals closed the game on a 6-0 run.
Even with the seniors in the spotlight, Ally Peogel led the Cogs with 18 points and seven rebounds off the bench in limited playing time.
Bryce Boylen had seven points and nine rebounds, the first eight of which were offensive. Genoa-Kingston finished with a 41-38 edge on the glass and a 22-14 advantage in offensive rebounds.
“I think the adrenaline rush kind of got me going, wanting to play for the person next to me definitely helped,” Boylen said.
Cortlyn Tetzloff had seven rebounds for the Cogs. The effort on the glass came against a tall H-BR team, including 6-foot-1 center Devin Werner and 6-0 Sami Carlino.
“That’s what our game plan is, to drive and hit the rim,” G-K coach Brendan Royaly said. “We know Bryce is there to get the weakside rebound, and out it back up.”
Werner finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and nine blocks to finish just shy of her first career triple-double. Anna Herrmann added nine points and eight rebounds.
“[Werner] was a force in there, and that was the emphasis at halftime,” Brewington said of his center, who had 12 of the Royals’ 19 second-half points. “We have to handle the ball better on the perimeter to take advantage inside.”
The Cogs open the postseason Saturday at home against Richmond-Burton in a play-in game in the Class 2A Marengo Regional. The Royals will host either Elgin Academy or Westminster Christian in a Class 1A Hinckley-Big Rock Regional semifinal.
Brewington said the Royals faltered last year in their regular-season finale before claiming a regional title. They still face Sandwich on Thursday.
“In the back of our minds, you’re hoping that’s what it is, we’re looking to far ahead,” Brewington said. “At the same time it is a little worrisome. [Genoa-Kingston] is a good basketball team, but a team we needed to compete with a little better to have some momentum heading into the postseason.”