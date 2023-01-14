Girls basketball: Rockford Christian holds off late Genoa-Kingston rally for win

GENOA — In a span of less than four minutes, the Genoa-Kingston girls basketball team shaved a 10-point lead for Rockford Christian down to just two with a minute left in the game.
But the Royal Lions held on in the closing seconds, connecting on an open layup by Kaitlin Park and then finishing things off at the line for a 55-48 win over the Cogs on Friday.
“I think it was just lock in and we got this, like we want to beat this team,” said Genoa-Kingston guard Emily Trzynka, who had a team-best 15 points. “We have a lot of heart. We want to win, and we all work together. We all have the same mindset.”
Park scored the first seven points for the Royal Lions (12-10 overall, 3-2 Big Northern Conference) to start the fourth quarter, and her layup with 4:34 left staked them to a 50-40 lead.
But the Cogs (10-10, 1-4) scored the next eight, cutting the lead to 50-48 with free throws by Bryce Boylen with 1:01 left. The run also started with a pair of free throws by Boylen, who finished the game with 10, nine in the second half.
“We were down 10 with about 3:30 left, and we got it down to two with a minute left,” coach Brandon Royalty said. “We’re always battling. We don’t give up. We fight. The mindset is to be aggressive, gamble a little bit and go get the ball.”
But the Cogs couldn’t come up with the stop. Park got her layup with 34.1 seconds left, then 13 seconds later the Cogs missed a one-and-one free-throw opportunity, allowing Rockford Christian to finish things up at the line for the win.
G-K led through most of the first quarter and was up five with the ball with 10 seconds left. But a pair of steals and buckets by Emma Joiner and Courtney Park tied things up. The Royal Lions jumped ahead in the second, and the lead grew to 31-23 in the third, but the Cogs tied things up at 32 on a layup by Trzynka, who scored the last six points of the run.
“I think we’d get down, but we wouldn’t hang our heads,” Trzynka said. “If we got down, we’d come right back again. We’d work. We didn’t fall.”
Boylen, Ally Poegel and Cortlyn Tetzloff had six rebounds each for the Cogs, while Tetzloff and Boylenn had three steals each. Kaitlin Park scored a game-best 18.
Genoa-Kingston turned the ball over 25 times in the contest.
“Their defensive pressure created some turnovers where they get opportunities that were not really contested,” Royalty said. “Their defensive pressure gave us troubles there in those runs, but we were able to fight back and push forward from it.”
The Cogs don’t play again until Thursday, facing Sandwich at home then heading to North Boone on Saturday.
“We’ve got time to throw in more defensive stuff, get our offense flowing a little better, better passing,” Royalty said. “We’ve got two winnable games next week we’ve got to go get.”