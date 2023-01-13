Girls basketball: Hinckley-Big Rock keeps it together, beats Somonauk

HINCKLEY – Suddenly a 17-point Hinckley-Big Rock advantage was down to five in the closing seconds after Somonauk went on a huge run.
But Devin Werner sank a pair of free throws with 10.7 seconds remaining to calm things down and help the Royals escape the Little 10 Conference game with a 53-46 win Thursday.
“It was a little bit of a rough start and a little bit of a rough ending,” said Werner, who had 22 points, 10 rebounds, six blocks and two steals. “We had some turnovers that could have cost us the game. But we held it together and got a good win for the team.”
After the Royals (15-5 overall, 6-0 LTC) scored the first four points, the Bobcats (6-16, 4-2) built a 13-8 lead in the first quarter.
But the inside game of the Royals started cooking, with a 17-6 run taking up most of the second quarter, helping stake Hinckley-Big Rock to a 31-23 lead at the break.
Somonauk coach Jason Zaleski said that when freshman Aubrey Chiavario got into foul trouble in the first half, that exacerbated the size differential between the two teams.
“They took advantage of that stretch, pushed their lead a little bit,” Zaleski said. “We just couldn’t really come back from it. But it was a heck of a game. We were down 17 at one point and to cut it to five. They never give up. They’re always out there fighting for each other, and that’s all you can ask for.”
The Royals were doing everything inside early. Their first shot from outside the paint didn’t come until the second quarter when Anna Herrmann made the first of back-to-back 3-pointers. Their first miss from outside the paint didn’t happen until they were more than 23 minutes into the game.
The lead peaked at 51-34 with 4:36 left after a Werner layup. But the Bobcats scored the next 12, forcing turnovers and scoring at a furious clip.
“We try to conserve some energy sometimes,” Zaleski said. “Then in the fourth quarter we were able to play the style of basketball we wanted. Usually that aggressive defensive turns into aggressive offense.”
The Royals turned the ball over 22 times in the game – 15 times in the first and fourth quarters, seven times in the middle two quarters. All seven fourth-quarter turnovers for the Royals happened during the Bobcats’ run.
H-BR coach Douglas Brewington said giving up steals that led to quick possessions was a backbreaker.
“In that situation, we’re playing the clock. We’re not playing Somonauk,” Brewington said. “I told them during a timeout, throw it out of bounds, we’ll get back, set and play defense. It’s those live-ball turnovers, letting them score back-to-back possessions in less than 10 seconds, that’s problematic.”
Haley McCoy led the Bobcats with 16 points and Katelyn Curtis added 11, with both chipping in three steals. Josie Rader – who plays on the co-op soccer team with Hinckley-Big Rock – had 14 points, seven rebounds and five steals.
Even with 10 boards, Werner was only the Royals’ third-leading rebounder in the game. Sami Carlino had 12 to go with 11 points, while Alyssa Swanson had 12 while scoring three points.
Kylee Hellebrand scored 11 for the Royals.
“Somonauk is a tough team. They have a lot of tough players,” Werner said. “I think a lot of us got tired toward the end. We’ve just got to keep away turnovers.”