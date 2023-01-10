Girls basketball: Short-handed Indian Creek fights on with only 5 players

SOMONAUK – Indian Creek doesn’t scrimmage at practice. The Timberwolves also don’t have anyone available on their bench.

Coach Paul Muchmore has seen a lot of things in his 27 years at the helm of the Indian Creek program, but nothing like this season in which Izzy Turner is the veteran as a sophomore and playing alongside four freshmen, who also are her only teammates.

[ Photos from Somonauk vs. Indian Creek girls basketball ]

“We had another freshman [Lucy George], but she got hurt the third game of the year, so at one point we had a sub,” Muchmore said. “We don’t scrimmage. It’s mostly just working on individual skills. Playing the game is basically our scrimmage.”

The Timberwolves played a nonconference game Monday, falling 73-16 at Somonauk/Leland.

Somonauk (6-15) scored the first 27 points of the game, with Haley McCoy getting to the basket often; she scored 14 of her game-high 26 points in the first quarter. Josie Rader knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 20 points, and Katelyn Curtis contributed 14 points for the Bobcats, who took advantage of Indian Creek’s 29 turnovers.

Somonauk's Josie Rader shoots in front of Indian Creek's Hannah Gonzalez during their game Monday night at Somonauk High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Turner finally got the Timberwolves (3-8) on the scoreboard when she made two free throws with 46 seconds left in the first quarter. She led the Timberwolves with eight points and nine rebounds.

“We tell each other to keep pushing no matter what,” Turner said. “From where we started the season, we’ve definitely improved and are putting more effort into our games.”

Indian Creek freshman Bethany Odle, who made a pair of 3-pointers for six points, said the team morale has remained positive while the focus is on improving, with hopes that wins will follow.

“We build each other up and keep each other in good spirits,” she said. “What’s nice with having only five of us is that we’re all learning about each other. We all know each other’s moves, and we all back each other up. We’re trying to learn the best we can and trying to improve. Even when we’re down, we know we can always improve.”

Indian Creek's Bethany Odle gets up a shot between two Somonauk defenders during their game Monday night at Somonauk High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Hannah Gonzalez had the final basket for the Timberwolves, while Jaelynn Mathis collected six rebounds and Jayden Ness showed a lot of fight, hustling back to break up a potential layup despite trailing 62-13 late in the third quarter.

“We’re getting better, and the thing I told them at halftime, I said, ‘These [games] are where you take your lumps as freshmen and sophomores playing varsity,” Muchmore said. “Maybe if you stick with it, when you’re a junior and senior, that’s when this game pays its dividends. That’s when you get the payment.”

They certainly aren’t going to get subbed out, since no one’s available, which also eliminates any potential complaints about playing time.

“I told them it’s a game, so play and have fun and do the best you can and hustle,” Muchmore said. “That’s all we’re asking for.”