Daily Chronicle Top 10 sports stories of 2022

No spring football. No outdoor wrestling. Full seasons for all sports.
For the first time in three years, a calendar year of sports was pretty much the way it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
And with that nearly full return to normalcy came an incredibly successful year for local athletics. Four state champions. A runner-up. A semifinalist.
Below we sift through all the success and choose the 10 top sports stories locally in 2022.
10. NIU follows MAC championship year with a three-win season
The Huskies had sky-high expectations for 2022. They were the 2021 MAC champs, accomplishing the feat after a winless 2020 season.
Injuries played a big role, with starting quarterback Rocky Lombardi and backup Ethan Hampton both going down. And it wasn’t just at quarterback, as nearly every position group went through multiple starters.
The team finished 3-9, including a loss to an Akron team in the season finale that hadn’t beaten an FBS team all season.
9. Sycamore football makes the state semifinals for the second straight year
For the second year in a row and third time since 2016, the Sycamore football team was a win away from playing for a state championship.
And while the Spartans still didn’t get over the hump and into the state title game, the 10-7 loss to eventual state champion Nazareth capped a season in which the Spartans’ first-team defense allowed four touchdowns all year.
“We gave it our all,” Sycamore senior linebacker Ethan Bode said. “Everyone’s hurting. We gave it our all. We thought we had it. That’s all you can ask for, really.”
The Spartans won the Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White as part of an undefeated regular season, closed the regular season with shutouts against two playoff-bound teams, and added second-round and quarterfinal shutouts to their resume before holding Nazareth to 10 points the week before the Roadrunners scored 45 against Peoria for the title.
8. Sycamore girls basketball makes historic run to supersectional
A 32-3 record. Three future NCAA Division I players. The first sectional crown in program history. It was a season to remember for the Sycamore girls’ basketball team.
The Spartans lost 49-37 to Carmel in a Class 3A Supersectional, ending their historic season a win short of where the players hoped it would end up at the state tournament.
“Obviously, it didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but I couldn’t be prouder of this team,” said then-senior Faith Feuerbach, who’s playing at St. Thomas (Minnesota) this year, including having made two starts already as a freshman. “All year we played amazing. We almost came back this game. It kind of shows how we never gave up no matter what the score was. I’m so proud of the entire team.”
And Feuerbach won’t be alone playing at the DI level. Evyn Carrier, now a senior, has committed to Western Michigan and Lexi Carlsen has committed to Northern Illinois.
7. Tommy Curran wins a state title for DeKalb wrestling
While the DeKalb wrestling team was setting team records left and right, Curran was making his own personal history.
Curran won a 3-1 thriller at 145 pounds, claiming the 3A title, the first of his career.
“It’s crazy. I’ve put in a lot of hard work in my whole life,” Curran said. “I’m just grateful for this moment.”
Curran was one of a school-record seven Barbs to earn a medal at the individual tournament, setting the stage for a team run the next week.
6. Maddy Kees wins three state championships including an all-around title
As the swan song to her senior season, Kees claimed an all-around title - splitting it after the first day of the state gymnastics tournament.
She wasn’t done, as on Day 2 she won the state title in the bars and beam.
“It was always a goal of mine to win beam state champion, so to do that for my senior year, it’s amazing,” Kees said. “That was my favorite moment of the whole weekend. I’m so glad I did better than I did yesterday.”
Kees is competing for NIU. The regular season for the Huskies starts at home January 8 against Bowling Green.
5. DeKalb second at wrestling team state tournament
It came down to the last match, but the Barbs quest for a team title came to a heartbreaking close with a 32-27 loss to Mt. Carmel in Bloomington.
It was the first time in more than two years the Barbs lost a dual match.
“We fought our [butts] off,” DeKalb coach Sam Hiatt said. “Two of the best teams in the country going toe-to-toe for a state title. We knew there were going to be a lot of good matches, a lot of exciting matches, and I’m proud of the way our guys fought. Obviously, we wish we would have come out on top. We could have wrestled that dual a bunch of times and it would have been different results every time.”
The Barbs have started this season undefeated in duals despite replacing a big chunk of seniors from last year’s team.
4. The city of DeKalb loses its bid to host the football state championship games
For a decade, the IHSA state football championships alternated between DeKalb and Champaign, with Huskie Stadium hosting starting in 2013.
In December, the IHSA announced that the arrangement was coming to an end as Illinois State will host the title games for five years starting in 2023.
“[We’re] disappointed that we’re not having it back,” said Brad Hoey, interim sales and marketing director for the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We’ll certainly look at trying to get it back in another five years.”
The CVB estimated that each year DeKalb hosted the title matches - eight games across two days - it pumped in between $800,000 and $1 million to the local economy.
3. Sycamore snaps its football losing streak against DeKalb.
For all the success the Spartans have over the past decade, there was one omission in the team’s impressive resume - a win against rival DeKalb.
They took care of that in the season opener in emphatic fashion, topping the Barbs 35-7 behind 100 yards from Tyler Curtis on the ground to snap a seven-game losing streak.
“It’s been a long time. We earned it,” said Curtis, who led the Sycamore ground attack with 117 yards and two touchdowns. “We’ve been at practice, all the boys. We’ve been grinding. We did this. We deserve this. ...
“Look at the score. We did it.”
The Spartans went undefeated in the regular season and reached the semis for the second straight year, while the Barbs made the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and scored an upset win over Neuqua Valley in DuPage Valley Conference play.
2. Brooke Probst wins the first state title in Indian Creek history
When Brooke Probst claimed the 1A high jump title in May, it wasn’t just the culmination of seven years of hard work for the IC senior.
She did something that hadn’t been done in three decades of school history - win a state title.
“My name will always be there,” Probst said. “The next time the school wins a state championship a year from now, five, 10, however many years from now, it will always be like this hasn’t been done since Brooke. Or ‘We’re the second ones, Brooke was the first.’ It’s great that my name will always be there and I left my mark at that school with all my hard work.”
Probst cleared 1.72 meters to win the title, and also took 10th in the long jump to cap her high school career. She will compete for Murray State in the spring.
1. Genoa-Kingston volleyball win a state championship
The volleyball team did what no other G-K volleyball team had ever done, and what only two other teams have ever accomplished in state history. The Cogs were state champions.
Genoa-Kingston beat IC Catholic 25-21, 27-25 to claim the Class 2A title, capping a 37-4 year for the Cogs.
“It’s kind of like a dream come true,” Alayna Pierce said. “Our whole community has been supporting us and pushing us to this point. Having our teammates here, knowing that we did it, because we worked hard every practice to get to this point, supported each other, uplifted each other on our bad days. We’ve been through thick and thin together.”
Pierce was the Chronicle’s volleyball player of the year with 456 kills on the year, a school record. Just a junior, she also has the career record for kills and is committed to Tennessee Tech.