Girls basketball: Kailey Porter’s defensive plays help DeKalb rally past Auburn

DeKALB — In a game in which both teams combined to shoot 22%, DeKalb post Kailey Porter was not immune to the cold shooting bug.
But the senior made up for it with a block and two key steals in the final 3 minutes of a 36-32 win for the Barbs over Rockford Auburn on Saturday afternoon.
“I feel like we had a rough start but we had people who were able to come off the bench and start balling out,” Porter said. “We had good passes. They were very tough on defense but we were very good with trying to finish through the contact.”
Porter made one field goal in the game, and that came in the fourth quarter. But she finished with a team-high nine points for DeKalb (8-3) and 5 of 7 from the line in the fourth quarter. But her biggest contributions came on the defensive end.
DeKalb had just taken a 25-24 lead when Porter blocked a shot by Auburn (7-4), then got fouled on layup attempt down the other end.
Auburn regained the lead with 1:30 left on a 3-pointer by Nala Taylor, but Ella Medina responded with a 3-pointer to put the Barbs back on top. Medina scored seven points off the bench for the Barbs.
Porter came up with a steal on the defensive end, and that led to a layup for Ella Russell, who also scored seven for the Barbs. Then Porter came up with another steal, and Cayla Evans - who had a game-best 14 rebounds - converted on one of her two free throws to push the lead to 35-30 with 36.3 seconds left.
“Pretty consistently they were staring down their passes, and in the fourth I started realizing it more and more,” Porter said. “So I was just trying to get the ball so we could get the lead.”
The Barbs shot 25% from the floor (10-of-40) while the Knights shot 19% (10-of-52). Ava Gray led the Knights with 11 points and added five rebounds, while Alivia Brown had two points, 10 rebounds and four steals as DeKalb committed 26 turnovers in the win.
“We have to learn to be physical and accept the physical play,” first-year coach Brad Bjelk said. “We have to finish through that physical play. It’s a good scrappy team, so that’s what we took from it. And they didn’t give up, they finished with a spectacular finish.”
Porter missed her first 11 shots in the game but finished with nine points along with eight rebounds, three steals and a block.
“She had maybe what you would think of as a rough start,” Bjelk said. “But she was there in the end. he made some big free throws, she executed what we wanted to do inbound-wise and just did a fantastic job.”
Porter is, by far, the senior getting the most minutes as the starting lineup is filled with sophomores and freshmen. But the team is off to hot start even with the new faces and the new coach, and Porter said the team has high expectations for the season.
“With all the new faces and new abilities, it has jump-started our team even more,” Porter said. “The expectations are to just have fun overall, but we have to play hard, come off the bench hard, everyone has to be in the game and be focused on the game. Our coaches do a great job of encouraging us but also getting on us if we make a mistake so that way we’re able to fix it.”