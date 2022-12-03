2022 Daily Chronicle All-Area Volleyball Team

Player of the Year
Alayna Pierce, OH, Genoa-Kingston
First team
ILY Hunt, jr., MH/OH, Hinckley-Big Rock: Hunt set a school record with 248 kills this year, plus had a .273 hitting average. She made the Little 10 Conference first team and added 34 aces, 47 solo blocks and 86 digs.
Audrey Witte, sr., OH, Indian Creek: Witte set a school record with 316 kills this year, with a .231 hitting average. She added 228 digs, 51 aces and 16 blocks to earn a spot on the All-Little 10 team for the fourth straight year, finishing her career with 675 kills.
Kailey Porter, sr., MB, DeKalb: The senior standout had 150 kills, 17 solo blocks and 31 block assists on the season to go with 22 aces. She was a DuPage Valley Conference first-team selection.
Lily Mueller, sr., MB, Genoa-Kingston: The four-year varsity standout capped her career by helping the Cogs win their first state title. She was a first-team All-Big Northern selection all four years, and this year had 227 kills and 56 blocks.
Meredith Miltz, sr., S, Kaneland: Setting up the Knights attack earned Miltz a spot on the first team of the Interstate 8 Conference. She had 59 aces, 122 kills, 434 assists, 24 blocks and a 93.2% serve percentage.
Mia Vassallo, jr., L, Kaneland: Vassallo was named MVP of the I8 after her outstanding year helping the Knights reach the sectional final round. She had 33 aces, 351 digs, a 96.5% serving percentage and a 2.04 serve-receive rating.
Hannah Langton, jr., L, Genoa-Kingston: She was named the top libero in the Big Northern Conference for the third straight year, led the Cogs with 469 digs and set a school record with a 2.13 serve-receive rating. She had a 92.6% success rate serving, and averaged three assists per match.
Second team
• Laci Neece, jr., OH, Sycamore.
• Rosie Karl, jr., OH, Kaneland.
• Megan Gates, sr., OH, DeKalb.
• Sophie Knazur, jr., MH, Kaneland.
• Alivia Keegan, jr., S/OPP, Genoa-Kingston.
• Kailey Kline, sr., DS/OH, Genoa-Kingston.
• Adelynn Levine, sr., DS/L, DeKalb.
Honorable mention
Audriana DeClue, sr., L, Indian Creek; Allie Peterson, soph., MH/MB, Indian Creek; Anna Herrmann, fresh., S, Hinckley-Big Rock; Crystal Haack, sr., DS/MH, Hiawatha; Grace Lichthardt, jr., OPP, Sycamore; Rose Morgan, jr., L, Sycamore; Makayla Williams, sr., S, DeKalb.