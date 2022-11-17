2022 Daily Chronicle Boys Golf All-Area Team

First team
Landen Ritchie, jr., Genoa-Kingston - Qualifying for a sectional and earning all-conference honors in the Big Northern, Ritchie averaged a 39 per nine holes this year.
Ben Hintzsche, sr., Hinckley-Big Rock - Although he fell short of a sectional berth, Hintzsche averaged a 40 per nine holes this year. He took second in the little 10 conference tournament and was a medalist five times this year.
Brian Davoust, jr., Kaneland - Davoust shot a state-qualifying score at a regional but lost out on a playoff to advance. He finished eighth in the Interstate 8 conference standings, had a pair of top-seven finishes at DeKalb and Sterling, and averaged a 40.7 per nine holes this year.
Zach Ramos, jr., Kaneland - Hollis took second in the I8 tournament to finish fifth overall in the conference. He helped the Knights reach the sectional as a team and averaged a 41.2 per nine holes this year.
Daniel Rowan, soph., DeKalb - Rowan averaged a 42.4 per nine holes this year and despite a top12 finish in the regional did not advance to sectionals. He was honorable mention in the DuPage Valley Conference.
Honorable mention
Andrew Smith, sr., DeKalb; Jonah Keck, soph., DeKalb; Aidan Lange, soph., DeKalb; Luther Swedberg, jr., Sycamore; Ethan Fischer, sr., Sycamore