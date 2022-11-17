November 16, 2022
DeKalb County Prep Sports

2022 Daily Chronicle Boys Golf All-Area Team

By Eddie Carifio
DeKalb's Daniel Rowan Jr. chips onto the green on the 3rd hole Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, during the Mark Rolfing Cup at Kishwaukee Country Club in DeKalb.

First team

Landen Ritchie, jr., Genoa-Kingston - Qualifying for a sectional and earning all-conference honors in the Big Northern, Ritchie averaged a 39 per nine holes this year.

Ben Hintzsche, sr., Hinckley-Big Rock - Although he fell short of a sectional berth, Hintzsche averaged a 40 per nine holes this year. He took second in the little 10 conference tournament and was a medalist five times this year.

Brian Davoust, jr., Kaneland - Davoust shot a state-qualifying score at a regional but lost out on a playoff to advance. He finished eighth in the Interstate 8 conference standings, had a pair of top-seven finishes at DeKalb and Sterling, and averaged a 40.7 per nine holes this year.

Zach Ramos, jr., Kaneland - Hollis took second in the I8 tournament to finish fifth overall in the conference. He helped the Knights reach the sectional as a team and averaged a 41.2 per nine holes this year.

DeKalb's Daniel Rowan Jr. tees off on the 3rd hole Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, during the Mark Rolfing Cup at Kishwaukee Country Club in DeKalb.

Daniel Rowan, soph., DeKalb - Rowan averaged a 42.4 per nine holes this year and despite a top12 finish in the regional did not advance to sectionals. He was honorable mention in the DuPage Valley Conference.

Sycamore’s Luther Swedberg tees off on no.11 at Emerald Hill in Sterling for the Class AA IHSA sectional golf meet.

Honorable mention

Andrew Smith, sr., DeKalb; Jonah Keck, soph., DeKalb; Aidan Lange, soph., DeKalb; Luther Swedberg, jr., Sycamore; Ethan Fischer, sr., Sycamore