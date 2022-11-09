Volleyball: Genoa-Kingston heading to first state tournament a ‘surreal’ experience

GENOA — Aiming for a state tournament wasn’t just a lofty preseason inspirational goal set by the Genoa-Kingston volleyball team.
It was an expectation, and one the Cogs met.
Now the Cogs are set for a Class 2A State semifinal at noon Friday at Redbird Arena in Normal against Illinois Valley Central.
“From Day 1, this was our goal as a team,” Foster said. “They set their own expectations, and it was a state final. I’m not going to say we didn’t think we could do it. Not only did we think we could, we knew we could.
But being here is so surreal. And the kids have earned every single bit of it.”
The Cogs (36-4) bring a balanced offensive attack led by Alayna Pierce. Only one other team in the tournament has four players on their roster with at least 130 kills, and that’s Freeburg. The Midgets and IC Catholic play in the other semifinal on Friday.
“All of the teams are going to be amazing, because they’ve had to fight through the things we’ve had to,” Pierce said. “I think they’ll be the same level as us, and we’ll just have to fight with them.”
Pierce, a junior who has committed to Tennessee Tech, has a team-best 426 kills and is also second with 281 digs.
“She’s just such a threat, she’s so difficult to get a read on, she’s so hard to dig,” Foster said. “When you are trying to block her, you feel it in your bones. When she makes contact with you, she’s just so darn strong. She’s also so lifted by the team, because we have passing that puts the ball in her hands, and our setter always gets the ball on point.”
Junior libero Hannah Langton has not only dominated the serve-receive game this year, but has 425 digs.
“She’s a force. Teams come in, and they know her,” Foster said. “Either they know her or they know of her or they know to stay away from her. She takes so much space up, it’s a challenge to keep the ball away from her. She plays the best in the moments you need her right now.”
Pierce has help up front as well. Lily Mueller has 213 kills this year and was pivotal in wins over Rosary (a regional semifinal in which the Cogs were pushed to three games) and the sectional final against Rock Falls.
Kaitlin Rahn has 174 kills and 51 blocks, while Alivia Keegan has 137 kills, 390 assists and 109 digs.
Foster said the Cogs wanted to bulk up their right side after last season. Mueller has provided the spark for them.
“She played within her role and did a really good job,” Foster said. “She’s a dual threat. She can swing and put the ball wherever she wants on the court, and she’s a solid blocker. She takes away a lot of space. She’s key to what we came in this season trying to repair from last season.”
Langton said achieving the goal of reaching the state tournament is a testament to the team’s work ethic.
“We’ve been working hard, not just this year but years past,” Langton said. “The skills to make it this far take years and years. It’s really awesome we’ve all been able to push ourselves to make it this far.”
Foster said he expects the team to come out loose and easy, as they have all year.
“I know their goal is to win,” Foster said. “There’s not a moment we’re going to step on a court and be complacent. It’s not in our DNA as a team. We are stepping on the court every time thinking we’re the better team and we’ll win.
“That mentality has served us well and makes us stronger people.”