Girls volleyball: Rosie Karl, Kaneland sweep Rochelle for regional title

ROCHELLE – Thursday’s showdown against Rochelle wasn’t just a Class 3A Rochelle Regional championship Kaneland was playing in.
It was a chance for revenge.
The Hubs and Knights split the regular season series with both matches going three sets. The loss to Rochelle was the only Interstate 8 blemish on the Knights’ record.
On Thursday, although it was a pair of close games in which Rochelle stormed back late, Kaneland held on for a 25-23, 25-22 win and a trip to the Class 3A Burlington Central Sectional.
“We lost to this team in [the regular] season, and after that game we changed our mentality extremely,” said junior outside hitter Rosie Karl, who had a strong game attacking for the Knights and had the winning kill in the first set. “We changed everything up. This was more of a revenge game and not just a regional championship. We’ve been playing this entire season wanting to go to state and this game just proves that.”
Kaneland (28-6) built a 19-9 lead, with a late serving run netting a trio of aces for Karl. The Hubs (18-15-3) got it to six but Meredith Milz ended the run with a kill. But Rochelle still kept coming, cutting it to 23-22 when a lift error put the Knights a point from the win.
A serve error on Tori VanDerVoorn gave Rochelle a point, but Karl got the kill on the next point to ice the game, 25-23.
Kaneland coach Cyndi Violett said as long as the Knights weren’t making unforced errors, they were playing very strong.
The Knights never built as big a lead in the second set, but never trailed after taking a 6-5 lead on a Rochelle serve error. Unlike the other two matches against the Hubs, this time would be a sweep for the victors.
Violett said the team has been counted out all year after coming in with only three seniors and not a lot of returning experience, so responding to a bad stretch of play in a match is pretty easy.
“We have been responding all year long,” Violett said. “Nobody thought we’d have anybody – we graduated all our seniors, all starters and three DI players. Coming in this year they felt like they were underdogs anyway.”
Karl had another key kill in the second set, pushing the Kaneland lead to 23-22 after a 20-16 lead had disappeared.
“We’ve been really working on her defense so we can keep her in throughout the back row,” Violett said. “She’s really stepped up this season.”
Mia Vallaso ended the match for Kaneland with an ace as the Knights advance to face Prairie Ridge in the sectional semifinal a 6 p.m. Monday in Burlington. The winner will face either Woodstock North or St. Francis.
Karl said the team has high hopes for the postseason, and the sweep of the Hubs definitely will help the team moving forward.
“We did not want to go three games, we wanted to beat them in two,” Karl said. “We knew we could.”